Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CAVA Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAVA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. With the latest financial year loss of US$59m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.6m, the US$4.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CAVA Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for CAVA Group

According to the 11 industry analysts covering CAVA Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$12m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CAVA Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CAVA Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on CAVA Group, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at CAVA Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has CAVA Group's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on CAVA Group's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.