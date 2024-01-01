Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From medondo holding AG (ETR:AMI)

medondo holding AG (ETR:AMI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. medondo holding AG, provides service solutions in Germany. With the latest financial year loss of €5.3m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €4.9m, the €11m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on medondo holding's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering medondo holding, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €100k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 114% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving medondo holding's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

