Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Duolingo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DUOL) future prospects. Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The US$7.4b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$60m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10.0m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Duolingo's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Duolingo is bordering on breakeven, according to the 12 American Consumer Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$40m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 108% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Duolingo's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Duolingo has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

