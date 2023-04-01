U.S. markets closed

Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Usio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:USIO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. On 31 December 2022, the US$46m market-cap company posted a loss of US$5.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Usio will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Usio

Usio is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Diversified Financial analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$544k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 147% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Usio's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Usio which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Usio, take a look at Usio's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further research:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Usio's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Usio's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

