Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Usio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:USIO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. On 31 December 2022, the US$46m market-cap company posted a loss of US$5.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Usio will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Usio is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Diversified Financial analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$544k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 147% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Usio's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

