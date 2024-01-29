Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ADMA Biologics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADMA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The US$1.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$66m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$23m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ADMA Biologics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Biotechs analysts is that ADMA Biologics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$52m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 40%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ADMA Biologics given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ADMA Biologics currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in ADMA Biologics' case is 94%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

