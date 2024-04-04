Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP)

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$18m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$15m, the AU$580m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Develop Global will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Develop Global

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Develop Global is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$700k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 139%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Develop Global's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Develop Global, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Develop Global's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Develop Global's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Develop Global's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.