Analysts Predict 20%+ Upside For These 3 Dividend Aristocrats

Analysts are bullish on three well-known Dividend Aristocrats, forecasting upside potential as high as 25%. NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), and Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) have all received recent positive analyst coverage and rating reaffirmations.

NextEra Energy

Dividend Yield: 3.11%

YTD Performance: +7.5%

On April 22, 2024, Morgan Stanley maintained an “Overweight” rating on NEE and raised their price target from $77 to $79, implying a 19.4% upside from the current price. NextEra reported solid Q1 2024 results on April 23, with adjusted EBITDA of $462 million. The company remains focused on executing its transition plans and delivering 6% distribution growth through at least 2026. NEE has a strong dividend growth history, increasing its payout for over 25 consecutive years.

Chevron

Dividend Yield: 4%

YTD Performance: +9%

Piper Sandler reiterated an “Overweight” rating on Chevron on April 18, 2024, lifting their price target from $180 to $204, suggesting a 25.3% upside. Chevron has consistently raised its dividend for 35 years, securing its Dividend Aristocrat status. The company is slated to report Q1 earnings on April 26, with analysts expecting flat revenue growth but a decline in adjusted EPS due to tougher year-over-year comparisons.

Exxon Mobil

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

YTD Performance: +18%

Exxon also received an “Overweight” rating from Piper Sandler on April 18. The firm boosted their price target on XOM from $130 to $145, indicating a 20.1% upside from current levels. Exxon will report Q1 results on April 26 as well, with the Street anticipating a 7% drop in revenue and a 23% decrease in EPS. However, analysts remain optimistic about Exxon’s long-term prospects. The oil giant has raised its dividend for 40 straight years.

While the broader market remains volatile, these three Dividend Aristocrats offer an attractive combination of income, stability, and upside potential according to Wall Street analysts.

