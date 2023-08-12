Analysts' Revenue Estimates For DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Are Surging Higher

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The stock price has risen 6.9% to US$17.16 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the consensus from DigitalBridge Group's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.4b in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.89 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.2b and US$1.98 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 19% to US$23.06, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for this year.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that DigitalBridge Group's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 28% to the end of 2023. This tops off a historical decline of 9.3% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 10% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately DigitalBridge Group is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around DigitalBridge Group's prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at DigitalBridge Group.

