These Analysts Think Energiekontor AG's (ETR:EKT) Sales Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on Energiekontor AG (ETR:EKT) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Shares are up 8.3% to €66.40 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

After this downgrade, Energiekontor's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of €245m in 2023. This would be a substantial 45% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to climb 20% to €3.35. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €380m and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.68 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a small dip in EPS estimates to boot.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Energiekontor is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 45% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.5% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.5% per year. Not only are Energiekontor's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Energiekontor after today.

