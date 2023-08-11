These Analysts Think Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sales Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering Foghorn Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$20m in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 6.9% reduction in Foghorn Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$2.94 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$23m and US$2.96 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

See our latest analysis for Foghorn Therapeutics

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Foghorn Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 13% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 111% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. It's pretty clear that Foghorn Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Foghorn Therapeutics going forwards.

Story continues

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.