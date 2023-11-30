These Analysts Think Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) Sales Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of Glomac Berhad (KLSE:GLOMAC) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering Glomac Berhad provided consensus estimates of RM297m revenue in 2024, which would reflect a discernible 5.2% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of RM354m in 2024. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Glomac Berhad, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

See our latest analysis for Glomac Berhad

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.2% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.9% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Glomac Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Glomac Berhad after today.

But wait - there's more! At least one of Glomac Berhad's three analysts has provided estimates out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.