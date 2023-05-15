These Analysts Think Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INO) Sales Are Under Threat

The analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$920k in 2023, which would reflect a painful 91% reduction in Inovio Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 37% to US$0.58. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.1m and US$0.53 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Inovio Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 45% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 96% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 19% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Inovio Pharmaceuticals is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Inovio Pharmaceuticals going forwards.

