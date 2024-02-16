These Analysts Think Manulife Financial Corporation's (TSE:MFC) Sales Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 10% to CA$33.35 in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Manulife Financial's eleven analysts is for revenues of CA$43b in 2024, which would reflect a sizeable 117% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 53% to CA$3.43 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$53b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$3.42 in 2024. So there's been a clear change in analyst sentiment in the recent update, with the analysts making a measurable cut to revenues and reconfirming their earnings per share estimates.

See our latest analysis for Manulife Financial

the analysts have also increased their price target 5.2% to CA$32.25, clearly signalling that lower revenue forecasts this year are not expected to have a material impact on Manulife Financial's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Manulife Financial's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 117% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 16% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% per year. Not only are Manulife Financial's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Manulife Financial going forwards.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Manulife Financial analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.