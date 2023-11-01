These Analysts Think Next Science Limited's (ASX:NXS) Sales Are Under Threat

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Next Science from its two analysts is for revenues of US$22m in 2023 which, if met, would be a sizeable 31% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$24m of revenue in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Next Science, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 41% to US$0.22, suggesting concerns around Next Science's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Next Science analyst has a price target of US$0.25 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$0.18. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Next Science's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 73% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 51% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Next Science to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Next Science's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Next Science after today.

