Analysts Are Updating Their AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Estimates After Its Yearly Results

Shareholders might have noticed that AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.7% to US$117 in the past week. AGCO reported US$14b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$15.63 beat expectations, being 3.3% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 15 analysts covering AGCO is for revenues of US$13.5b in 2024. This implies a small 6.0% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 16% to US$13.09 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$13.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.91 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$140, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on AGCO, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$155 and the most bearish at US$112 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.0% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - AGCO is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that AGCO's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$140, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on AGCO. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for AGCO going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for AGCO that you need to be mindful of.

