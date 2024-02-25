Analysts Are Updating Their Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Estimates After Its Interim Results

Shareholders of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 16% to AU$4.53 following its latest half-yearly results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of AU$446m and statutory earnings per share of AU$0.091 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Aussie Broadband is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Aussie Broadband's four analysts is for revenues of AU$983.3m in 2024. This reflects a notable 15% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 128% to AU$0.19. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$937.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.13 in 2024. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable lift to earnings per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of AU$3.95, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Aussie Broadband, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$4.50 and the most bearish at AU$2.40 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Aussie Broadband'shistorical trends, as the 32% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 38% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.4% per year. So although Aussie Broadband is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Aussie Broadband's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$3.95, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

