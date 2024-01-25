Analysts Are Updating Their Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Estimates After Its Annual Results

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.4% to US$30.04 in the week after its latest yearly results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$26b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Baker Hughes surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.91 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Baker Hughes' 23 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$28.0b in 2024. This would be a solid 10.0% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 3.6% to US$2.02. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$28.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.02 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$40.74, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Baker Hughes at US$46.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$34.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Baker Hughes' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 10.0% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.4% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.9% annually. Not only are Baker Hughes' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$40.74, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

