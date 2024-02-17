Analysts Are Updating Their Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Estimates After Its Annual Results

Last week, you might have seen that Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.3% to US$58.79 in the past week. Crane NXT reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$1.4b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.28, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Crane NXT after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, Crane NXT's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$1.40b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 19% to US$3.95. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.41b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.94 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$71.75, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Crane NXT analyst has a price target of US$80.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$65.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Crane NXT's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Crane NXT's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 1.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.0% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Crane NXT.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$71.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings.

