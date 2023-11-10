Analysts Are Updating Their Nexus AG (ETR:NXU) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

Investors in Nexus AG (ETR:NXU) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.6% to close at €50.30 following the release of its quarterly results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of €59m coming in 3.3% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of €1.21, in line with analyst appraisals. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Nexus from seven analysts is for revenues of €265.4m in 2024. If met, it would imply a meaningful 12% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 28% to €1.79. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €266.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.81 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of €65.79, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Nexus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €71.00 and the most bearish at €62.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 9.6% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 11% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.5% per year. So although Nexus is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

