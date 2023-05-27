Analysts Are Updating Their Pacific Edge Limited (NZSE:PEB) Estimates After Its Full-Year Results

It's been a good week for Pacific Edge Limited (NZSE:PEB) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.2% to NZ$0.47. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at NZ$24m. Statutory losses by contrast were 3.5% larger than predictions at NZ$0.033 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Pacific Edge from four analysts is for revenues of NZ$31.3m in 2024 which, if met, would be a huge 32% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting NZ$0.037 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of NZ$31.3m and losses of NZ$0.034 per share in 2024. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a noticeable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of NZ$0.57, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pacific Edge at NZ$0.75 per share, while the most bearish prices it at NZ$0.48. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Pacific Edge's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 32% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 35% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that Pacific Edge is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Pacific Edge. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at NZ$0.57, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Pacific Edge going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pacific Edge you should be aware of.

