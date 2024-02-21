Analysts Are Updating Their SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Estimates After Its Half-Yearly Results

It's been a good week for SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest interim results, and the shares gained 3.4% to AU$0.76. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of AU$0.047 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of AU$511m came in 2.8% ahead of analyst predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for SRG Global from three analysts is for revenues of AU$1.07b in 2024. If met, it would imply a solid 14% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 36% to AU$0.066. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$993.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.066 in 2024. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the slight bump in revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of AU$1.04, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic SRG Global analyst has a price target of AU$1.20 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$0.95. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting SRG Global's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 29% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that SRG Global is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for SRG Global going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for SRG Global that you need to be mindful of.

