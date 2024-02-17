Analysts Are Updating Their Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Estimates After Its Yearly Results

There's been a major selloff in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares in the week since it released its yearly report, with the stock down 24% to US$11.06. Revenue hit US$729m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$0.71 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Udemy after the latest results.

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Udemy are now predicting revenues of US$803.6m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 10% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 17% from last year to US$0.58. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$827.4m and losses of US$0.52 per share in 2024. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a noticeable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$15.63, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Udemy analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Udemy's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past three years. Compare this to the 83 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Udemy's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Sadly, they also downgraded their revenue forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

