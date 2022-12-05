Analytics market size to increase by USD 221.23 billion: 31% of the market growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analytics market by component, end-user, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 221.23 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analytics Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. North America has a high adoption rate when it comes to advanced analytics software and is also one of the biggest innovators of many new and advanced technologies introduced. Hence, the region is an attractive region for market vendors. The flourishing retail sector, the growing healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing output are factors driving the adoption of analytics solutions in the region.

Company profiles

The analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Accenture Plc - The company offers analytics services for fraud detection, cybersecurity and precision agriculture.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers analytics services under the subsidiary Google LLC.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers analytics services for financial, marketing and human resources.

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers analytics services such as health checks and remediation plans, transformation strategy and future-state architecture.

Informatica Inc. - The company offers analytics such as Infor Birst.

Market dynamics

Factors such as the growing availability and complexity of data, the growing need to improve business efficiency, and the increased dependency on the internet for critical operations will drive the growth of the Analytics Market during 2023-2027. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

Based on components, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 221.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Analytics Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 BSFI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accenture Plc

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

12.7 Infor Inc.

12.8 Informatica Inc.

12.9 Infosys Ltd.

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

12.12 MicroStrategy Inc.

12.13 Oracle Corp.

12.14 QlikTech international AB

12.15 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.16 SAP SE

12.17 SAS Institute Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

