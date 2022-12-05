U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Analytics market size to increase by USD 221.23 billion: 31% of the market growth to originate from North America - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analytics market by component, end-user, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 221.23 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analytics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analytics Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. North America has a high adoption rate when it comes to advanced analytics software and is also one of the biggest innovators of many new and advanced technologies introduced. Hence, the region is an attractive region for market vendors. The flourishing retail sector, the growing healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing output are factors driving the adoption of analytics solutions in the region. Buy the Report

Company profiles

The analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Accenture Plc - The company offers analytics services for fraud detection, cybersecurity and precision agriculture.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers analytics services under the subsidiary Google LLC.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers analytics services for financial, marketing and human resources.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers analytics services such as health checks and remediation plans, transformation strategy and future-state architecture.

  • Informatica Inc. - The company offers analytics such as Infor Birst.

  To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Market dynamics

Factors such as the growing availability and complexity of data, the growing need to improve business efficiency, and the increased dependency on the internet for critical operations will drive the growth of the Analytics Market during 2023-2027. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

  • Based on components, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports

IoT Analytics Market by Component, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IoT analytics market size is forecasted to grow by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers IoT analytics market segmentation by component (software and services), end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Audience Analytics Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The audience analytics market size is forecasted to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers audience analytics market segmentation by application (sales and marketing management, customer experience engagement, and competitive intelligence) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

181

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 221.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.55

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Analytics Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 BSFI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accenture Plc

  • 12.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.7 Infor Inc.

  • 12.8 Informatica Inc.

  • 12.9 Infosys Ltd.

  • 12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.12 MicroStrategy Inc.

  • 12.13 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.14 QlikTech international AB

  • 12.15 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 12.16 SAP SE

  • 12.17 SAS Institute Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Analytics Market 2023-2027
Global Analytics Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analytics-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-221-23-billion-31-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301692447.html

SOURCE Technavio

