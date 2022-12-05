Analytics market size to increase by USD 221.23 billion: 31% of the market growth to originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analytics market by component, end-user, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 221.23 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. North America has a high adoption rate when it comes to advanced analytics software and is also one of the biggest innovators of many new and advanced technologies introduced. Hence, the region is an attractive region for market vendors. The flourishing retail sector, the growing healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing output are factors driving the adoption of analytics solutions in the region. Buy the Report
Company profiles
The analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Accenture Plc - The company offers analytics services for fraud detection, cybersecurity and precision agriculture.
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers analytics services under the subsidiary Google LLC.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers analytics services for financial, marketing and human resources.
Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers analytics services such as health checks and remediation plans, transformation strategy and future-state architecture.
Informatica Inc. - The company offers analytics such as Infor Birst.
Market dynamics
Factors such as the growing availability and complexity of data, the growing need to improve business efficiency, and the increased dependency on the internet for critical operations will drive the growth of the Analytics Market during 2023-2027. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market segmentation
Based on components, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Analytics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
181
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 221.23 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
12.55
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
