Analytics Vidhya announces USD 5.5 million strategic investment from Fractal, aims to train half a million full stack AI professionals

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Vidhya (analyticsvidhya.com), the world's largest analytics and data science community of a million registered users, announced today that it has secured $5.5 million investment from Fractal (fractal.ai), as it forges ahead in bringing industry co-created, application-oriented learning programs in data science, machine learning and data engineering.

"We are super excited about our partnership with Fractal. This investment helps us scale our offerings, bring high-quality industry-oriented content, and offer superior value to our community. The partnership propels us further in our mission to create next generation data professionals across the globe. Together with Fractal, we aim to train half a million full-stack AI professionals in 5 years," said Kunal Jain, Founder & CEO of Analytics Vidhya.

Globally, there has been a sharp rise in demand for AI and Engineering professionals, especially in the areas of machine learning and data engineering. According to the Dice 2020 Tech Job Report, data engineering was the fastest-growing career option in technology in 2019.

"Covid-19 and the associated sharp increase in the need for AI-led digital transformation has exacerbated the existing talent scarcity in machine learning, data science and analytical problem solving," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice Chairman, Fractal. "Kunal and the team at Analytics Vidhya have built an active, engaged community of data science professionals and enthusiasts. Our partnership will meet the world's demand for high-quality industry-ready AI talent."

"Companies are facing a severe shortage of industry-ready talent who can solve real-world AI problems. In partnership with Analytics Vidhya, we are building a new talent supply-chain for Fractal and for the broader AI community," said Natwar Mall, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Fractal.

About Analytics Vidhya

Analytics Vidhya is India's largest Analytics and Data Science community. With a million registered users, they offer industry-focused training programs and conduct hackathons to help their client companies recruit top data science and engineering talent from their community. For more information, visit analyticsvidhya.com

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Crux Intelligence to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management.

Fractal has more than 3,000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analytics-vidhya-announces-usd-5-5-million-strategic-investment-from-fractal-aims-to-train-half-a-million-full-stack-ai-professionals-301380761.html

SOURCE Fractal

