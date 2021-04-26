AnalytixInsight Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), reports its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, and provides a business update.



Key 2020 and Recent Business Highlights

AnalytixInsight 2020 revenue: $3.2 million, basic loss per share $(0.03),

MarketWall 2020 revenue: $6.5 million, net income of $896,235 and reflects expenses of $305,789 for InvestoPro development and start-up, and

InvestoPro received regulatory approval and has been introduced as the online broker of a leading European bank.



AnalytixInsight

AI-driven research distribution agreement with Refinitiv witnessed strong readership throughout the year and under this initiative more than 13,000 reports have been published on company earnings, dividend quality, and pre-revenue company analysis,

Added ESG scores and metrics on approximately 9,000 global companies, which are embedded into CapitalCube’s analysis and narratives,

Completed platform integration with MarketWall’s InvestoPro, and CapitalCube subscriptions are now also available through InvestoPro,

Workforce Optimization division, Euclides, announced development of AI-based solutions tailored for the Field Service Management (FSM) industry for integration under the Company’s partnership with global enterprise software vendor IFS, as well as other FSM software solutions providers,

Euclides design solution is targeted to meet the needs of customers in the Energy and Utilities industry verticals using cybernetic methods of human-machine intelligent interaction,

Completed private placement raising gross proceeds of $1.7 million, and

Named a top 10 tech company in 2020 TSX Venture 50.



MarketWall (49% owned):

Completed development of European online financial broker, InvestoPro, a stock trading and analysis platform offering financial analysis, news, research, and investor education content throughout the European Union,

Launched InvestoPro Lite as a multi-device progressive web app, and enabled virtual trading,

Structured InvestoPro as its wholly owned subsidiary with a seven-member board of directors,

InvestoPro has received regulatory approvals from the Italian financial markets regulator, draws an audience of over 2.5 million monthly visitors, and is a Samsung Electronics partner,

InvestoPro was recently jointly introduced by MarketWall, AnalytixInsight, and Intesa Sanpaolo, whose customers will be able to access online trading with their bank credentials, and

Launched GEMINA, a white label B2B trading platform for banks and brokers.

2020 Financial Highlights

AnalytixInsight revenue for 2020 was $3,178,767, which compares to $3,672,715 for 2019. Net loss for 2020 was $1,980,197 which compares to $1,669,958 for 2019.

MarketWall revenue for 2020 was $6,483,007, which compares to $6,219,613 for 2019. MarketWall net income for 2020 was $896,235, which compares to $1,450,076 for 2019 and reflects $305,789 in expenses related to InvestoPro development and start-up costs during the year. MarketWall is 49% owned by AnalytixInsight and thus not consolidated in AnalytixInsight’s financial results.

Business Discussion

AnalytixInsight is an established AI-driven content supplier with the ability to offer research content on small & mid-cap companies worldwide through its CapitalCube platform which delivers scalable, machine-created content. Its powerful analytics engine is capable of 100 billion daily computations and currently provides analysis on approximately 50,000 worldwide stocks and North American ETFs.

The Company’s FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, has developed InvestoPro as a European online broker allowing users to trade stocks, options, and derivatives. Through its interconnection with CapitalCube, InvestoPro has been enabled as an AI-assisted trading platform incorporating artificial intelligence and machine-created content to assist investors making investment decisions. For example, users are presented with a simple 5-star visual which measures several quality metrics of the stock they are about to trade. Likewise, the risk profile of a stock is measured to determine compatibility with a client’s risk profile.

Worldwide interest in online brokers increased significantly during 2020, as a new generation of investors got their start in investing and opened online accounts in record numbers. InvestoPro is uniquely positioned to provide the tools investors are now seeking such as AI-assisted financial analysis, market commentaries, ESG scores, training, education, and more.

AnalytixInsight

CapitalCube provides AI-driven research reports to Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business and one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. Under the Refinitiv initiative, CapitalCube has already published more than 13,000 reports on company earnings, dividend quality, and pre-revenue company analysis, and has now embedded ESG scores and ESG metrics into its proprietary analysis and narratives. ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is commonly used as a generic term by investors and regulators to evaluate corporate behaviors. ESG factors are rapidly increasing in importance by investment professionals when making investment decisions. For example, a recent study by the European Fund and Asset Management Association reports that asset managers in Europe manage almost EUR 11 trillion in assets that take some form of ESG considerations into account.

The Company believes that its ability to create scalable financial content on companies worldwide is being recognized with increasing importance as global industry leaders embrace the use of AI in fundamental financial analysis.

During the year, CapitalCube continued development of robo-based ETFs and equity analysis designed to develop proprietary indices and specialized portfolio criteria selection based on Efficient Frontier computations. The Company is engaged in discussions with professional portfolio managers relating to the use of CapitalCube’s robo-analysis and AI to be featured in new versions of index-driven products in CapitalCube.

AnalytixInsight’s Workforce Optimization division, Euclides Technologies Inc., joined the IFS Partner Network in 2018 and is advancing its sales initiatives in the Field Service Management (FSM) industry. IFS is a world leader in developing Workforce Optimization enterprise software for global customers who manage service-focused operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many North American businesses and is disrupting the traditional operations of service-based organizations. They are now seeking innovative solutions for field dispatch, job tracking, and workflow efficiency. Data analytics plays an important role in this shift, which is more easily enabled now that most service technicians use digital-based solutions.

The Company is working collaboratively with IFS to design and build machine learning and deep learning solutions that are designed to improve Workforce Optimization and Scheduling in the FSM industry. The initial design of these solutions is targeted to meet the needs of customers in the Energy and Utilities industry verticals using cybernetic methods of human-machine intelligent interaction. Machine learning algorithms based on cybernetics will facilitate insightful learnings from the data currently generated by the FSM industry.

The Euclides division is a highly skilled systems integration team experienced in integrating IFS and Salesforce field management solutions. The Company is applying an increased focus on this initiative with new solutions and strategies that are emerging as a result of COVID-19.

MarketWall

MarketWall is a 49%-owned FinTech online digital solutions provider to major financial services firms in Europe. It draws an audience of over 2.5 million monthly visitors through its multi-device platform and social media presence. As a Samsung Electronics partner, MarketWall’s financial apps are preloaded on certain Samsung devices in Europe.

MarketWall has developed InvestoPro, a European online broker that has received regulatory approval from CONSOB (Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa), the Italian financial markets regulator. InvestoPro has been jointly introduced to the market by MarketWall, AnalytixInsight, and Intesa Sanpaolo, whose customers will be able to access online trading with their bank credentials. InvestoPro facilitates trading in stocks, options, and derivatives, and uses Intesa Sanpaolo as its execution broker. MarketWall’s editorial team publishes investor related content on InvestoPro, providing weekly stock market summaries, worldwide financial market outlooks, educational content for stocks, bonds, currencies, new emerging industry trend analysis, and more.

InvestoPro Lite is available as a Progressive Web App (PWA). PWAs function like web browsers with the convenience of an app-like format that can be downloaded to the home screen of any device (desktop, mobile, tablet) for quick access. PWAs require less memory space and data usage compared to native apps while offering quicker load times and the ability to use certain features when offline.

MarketWall expects to initiate a valuation process to determine its appropriate valuation within a peer-based context of online brokerage firms with partnerships with world-leading banks. Completion of this process is expected to allow AnalytixInsight to move forward with its intention of a spinout to unlock the value of its MarketWall holdings in an IPO or other such strategies.

MarketWall offers its next-generation trading platform, GEMINA, as a white label B2B product offering. GEMINA allows MarketWall to approach banks and brokers globally to license the online broker solution for deployment under their brand. GEMINA will interconnect to that bank or broker’s existing trading platform. For example, a traditional full-service broker in Canada that does not have a retail online discount offering can simply license GEMINA for deployment under its existing brand, thus avoiding the time and costs for it to develop its own offering. With retail traders now flocking to online trading platforms, traditional brokers are now forced to offer online trading to avoid losses of clients or assets. GEMINA is the solution and is fully customizable by the broker.

MarketWall is 33% owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, the leading bank in Italy and one of the soundest and most profitable banks in Europe. It offers commercial, corporate investment banking, asset management, and insurance services. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group has approximately 14.7 million customers in Italy who are assisted through both digital and traditional channels. It also has 7.1 million international customers which it serves through its commercial banking subsidiaries present in 12 countries in Central-Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and through an international network dedicated to corporate customers in 26 countries. Intesa Sanpaolo is considered one of the most sustainable banks in the world.

Complete details of the Company’s financial and operating results are available under the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com.



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Scott Urquhart

VP Corporate Development

Scott.Urquhart@AnalytixInsight.com

Tel: (416) 522-3975

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

