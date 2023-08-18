Analyzing 2 Value Plays in the Auto Sector

In the intricate world of stock investing, the automobile sector represents an intriguing area for investment. Technological advancements and global market shifts drive the industry's dynamics, often leading to volatile stock movements. For sharp investors, this volatility offers a chance to find hidden gems: stocks that hold underrated value and show promise for significant growth. However, any experienced investor will tell you that to understand a stock's value truly, you need a deep dive into its fundamentals, not just a passing glance at market sentiment.

Methodology for Stock Selection

To compile this list, I used the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener. I first screened for car stocks. Then, I examined companies trading at valuations attractive compared to the rest of the industry. Next, I dived deeper into valuation metrics for a comprehensive analysis.

Understanding Key Valuation Metrics

Now, let's discuss the metrics: P/E ratio, forward P/E ratio, and P/S ratio. These three have consistently showcased their importance in stock valuation. The Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio, a timeless metric, relates a stock's current market price to its earnings per share, giving an insight into the valuation of each dollar of a company's current earnings. A lower P/E could suggest an undervalued stock. Yet, we should remember that transient factors can sometimes affect current earnings.

The Forward P/E ratio gives insight into the market's expectations for a company's future earnings. By relating a stock's present market price to its projected earnings per share for the upcoming fiscal year, we often get a more transparent view of its likely value path.

On the other hand, the Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio, though not as popular as P/E, centers on a company's revenue. A consistent revenue flow can hint at a stable business in industries where earnings can fluctuate.

Story continues

Using these metrics collectively can shed light on the real value opportunities in the auto sector, pinpointing stocks possibly trading beneath their true worth. In the spirit of GuruFocus, join me as we meticulously research two undervalued auto stocks, viewing them through these crucial valuation metrics.

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM): An Overview

For investors keen on dissecting the Vehicles & Parts sector, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) presents an intriguing case. A glance at its Price-to-Sales (PS) ratio reveals a meager 0.27. In perspective, when stacked against a pool of 1,241 industry counterparts, GM drives ahead of 77.36% of them in valuation terms. Simply put, the market currently values every dollar of GM's sales cheaper than nearly four out of five competitors. While some might argue that a low PS ratio reflects potential business challenges, others could contend it's a flashing "Buy" sign for value-oriented investors.

GM's Recent Performance and Future Prospects

Although its stock slid by roughly 20% in the last six months, the company's recent first-quarter results for 2023 present a glimmering hope for investors seeking undervalued stocks with future growth potential. Revenue surged to an impressive $44.75 billion, marking a 25% year-on-year growth, while the net income leaped by 52% to touch $2.57 billion. In tandem with the company's raised full-year guidance, such promising figures highlight GM's operational efficiency and capacity to meet global automotive demand, even amidst economic downturns.

GM's Strategic Moves in EV and Self-Driving Technology

Diving into the automotive trends, GM is not merely resting on its laurels. They're making discernible strides in electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving technology, areas primed to redefine the future of mobility. The brand's commitment to hybrid technology and electric mobility is evident in its ambitious aim to churn out one million EV units annually by 2025. Furthermore, their significant stake in Cruise, an autonomous vehicle venture, sets them on a path to potentially rake in $50 billion in revenue by 2030. This aspiration, backed by the company's consistent R&D in automotive innovations and sustainability initiatives, underlines GM's adaptability to emerging markets and dedication to maintaining a competitive edge.

GM's Position in the Broader Automotive Industry

However, it's essential to acknowledge the broader context. The automotive industry, replete with barriers to entry and influenced by trade tariffs and regulations, requires brands to evolve continuously. GM, amidst this landscape, is focused on enhancing its brand loyalty and expanding its market share. Given their resilience, agility, and the undeniable weight their brand holds in the automotive sector, one could argue that the road ahead seems promising for General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F): An Overview

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F), an American auto behemoth, has showcased impressive numbers that underscore its inherent value. With a trailing twelve months (TTM) price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 11.6, Ford stands ahead of 65.07% of the 896 companies in its sector. This highlights a modestly priced earnings profile relative to many of its competitors. However, the forward PE ratio pegged at 6.34, is where Ford truly shines. This figure is more attractive than a whopping 85.80% of the 169 entities in its industry, hinting at a brighter earnings outlook for the company.

Ford's Valuation and Market Position

Moving over to the price-to-sales (PS) ratio, Ford's 0.28 metric suggests a lean valuation in terms of its sales, bettering 77.03% of 1241 industry participants. In an industry driven by innovation and the constant push for sustainability, these valuation indicators suggest that Ford might be an overlooked gem in the expansive Vehicles & Parts marketplace.

Ford's Recent Performance and Earnings Outlook

Over the past six months, Ford Motor Co's stock performance has experienced a dip of 8%, a metric that might deter the casual investor. Yet, a deeper dive into their recent earnings showcases an intriguing narrative. In the second quarter of 2023, Ford posted revenue of $44.95 billion, marking an impressive surge of 12% year-on-year. Even more striking is its net income of $1.92 billion, a monumental 187% jump compared to the previous year. The company significantly outperformed expectations, beating its June 2023 EPS forecast by 34%.

Ford's Strategic Initiatives in EV and Digital Technology

Delving into the broader automotive industry landscape, there's a palpable shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid technology. Ford, recognizing the future growth potential of this segment, is investing heavily in EV infrastructure. Its recent collaboration with South Korean firms to establish a $886 million EV battery materials plant in Quebec is a testament to this commitment. On the technological forefront, Ford's recruitment of a former Apple executive to oversee its software subscription business signals its ambition to marry automotive innovation with digital prowess. Further, its burgeoning alliance with Chongqing Changan Automobile in the realm of new-energy vehicles highlights Ford's strategic maneuvers to solidify its footprint in emerging markets, especially amidst the constantly evolving automotive trends.

Ford's Operational Efficiency and Future Prospects

Factor in Ford's operational efficiency evident from its recent restart of the F-150 Lightning production in response to rising demand and it becomes evident that the company is well-poised to capitalize on global automotive demand. With a robust R&D division, an unwavering commitment to sustainability, and renowned brand loyalty among consumers, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) might be one of the undervalued stocks to watch in the coming months.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

