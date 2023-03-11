Analyzing the Coal Industry in China 2023: Featuring Shenhua Energy, China Coal Energy, Yanzhou Coal Mining, China National Coal & More
DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analyzing the Coal Industry in China 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese coal industry has kept healthy development trends in recent years. The coal market is increasing, with the annual output resulting in record-breaking numbers year after year. If Chinese national economy keeps the rapid development trends as the present, there will be great increase of coal output, sales and exports in the coming several years.
However, coal's environmental legacy plagues the country's industry as China continues to face international pressure to deal with the environmental problems emerging from its abundant coal industry.
This report - Analyzing the Coal Industry in China 2023 - is a comprehensive coverage of the industry and brings with it the following coverage points:
Overview of the basics of the Chinese Coal Industry
A brief profile of consolidation in the Global Coal Industry
The economic growth in China and how it is driving the coal industry
Coal supply/demand scenario in China
An industry-wise analysis of coal usage and demand in China
Infrastructure challenges faced by the Industry
Increasing coal export by China and the impact on the overall Asia Pacific coal trade cycle
Environmental problems from coal and the steps China is taking to solve these issues
The industry for Coal Bed Methane in China
An in-depth profile of China's coal mining equipment market
A comparison between China's and India's coal industries
An analysis of the major market players in the Chinese coal industry along with a Porter's Five Forces analysis of the industry boosts the strategic importance of this report.
Key Topics Covered:
A. Executive Summary
B. Consolidation in the Global Coal Industry
C. Economic Growth and Energy Consumption in China
D. Overview of the Energy Industry in China
E. Introduction to the Coal Market in China
E.1 Market Overview
E.2 Coal Resources
E.3 Coal Consumption in China
E.4 Coal Production in China
E.5 Coal Extraction Methods Used in China
E.6 Prediction of Coal Demand
E.6.1 Power & Heat Generation
E.6.2 Metallurgical Industry
E.6.3 Chemical Industry
E.6.4 Building Material Industry
E.6.5 Other Industries
E.7 Infrastructure Challenges Facing the Industry
E.8 Coal Contract & Spot Prices
E.9 Coal Export/Import
F. Analyzing the Coal Supply Capacity
G. China's Coal Exports Impacting Asia Pacific Coal Trade
G.1 Introduction
G.2 Impact on Competing Countries
G.3 Sustainability of Coal Exports
G.4 Summary
H. Pollution from Coal in China
H.1 Emissions from Coal Burning
H.2 Health Hazards & Pollution
H.2.1 Acid Rain
H.2.2 Global Warming
H.3 China Addresses SO2 Emission Problems
H.3.1 Usage of Command & Control Measures
H.3.2 Emissions Trading
H.3.3 Taiyuan Pilot Projects
H.4 China Addresses CO2 Emission Problems
H.4.1 China's Active Involvement in CDM
H.4.2 Steps Taken in Beijing
H.4.3 Challenges & Issues
I. Reforms in the Chinese Coal Industry
J. Coal Bed Methane in China
J.1 What is Coal Bed Methane?
J.2 China's Investment in CBM
J.3 Abundance of CBM Deposits
J.4 Safety Issues
J.5 Environmental Issues
J.6 Pressure from the International Community
J.7 Commercializing CBM
J.8 Government Policies Favoring CBM
J.9 Future Barriers to Overcome
J.10 Industry Forecast
K. China's Coal Mining Equipment Market
K.1 Market Overview
K.2 Industry Trends
K.3 Prospects Present in the Market
K.4 Competition in the Industry
K.5 Availability of End Users
K.6 Entry Barriers for New Players
L. Looking at Coal Mining Safety
L.1 Introduction
L.2 Lack of Accurate Information Reporting
L.3 Characteristics of Chinese Coal Mining
L.4 Lack of Workers' Rights
L.5 Lack of Government Reforms
L.6 Future Solutions
M. Comparing India & China's Coal Industries
N. China Coal Industry in Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis
N.1 Introduction
N.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer
N.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
N.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
N.5 Threat of New Entrants
N.6 Threat of Industry Substitution
O. Major Market Players
O.1 China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd
O.2 China Coal Energy Company Ltd
O.3 Datong Coal Mining Group
O.4 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
O.5 Shanxi Coking Coal Group
O.6 China National Coal Group
O.7 Huainan Mining Group
O.8 Kailuan Group
O.9 Yangquan Coal Industry Group
P. Glossary of Terms
Companies Mentioned
China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd
China Coal Energy Company Ltd
Datong Coal Mining Group
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
Shanxi Coking Coal Group
China National Coal Group
Huainan Mining Group
Kailuan Group
Yangquan Coal Industry Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mayc93
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analyzing-the-coal-industry-in-china-2023-featuring-shenhua-energy-china-coal-energy-yanzhou-coal-mining-china-national-coal--more-301769011.html
SOURCE Research and Markets