Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Air Charter Services Market featuring Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Partner Plc, and Asia Jet Partners Ltd. | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Partner Plc, and Asia Jet Partners Ltd. will emerge as major air charter services market participants during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The air charter services market is expected to grow by USD 7.67 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the air charter services market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The air charter services market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Global Helicopter-based Transportation Market - Global helicopter-based transportation market is segmented by end-user (energy industry, MCL, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Air Cargo Market - Global air cargo market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, FMCG and retail, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, and other industries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Major Three Air Charter Services Market Participants:
Air Charter Service Group Ltd.
The company provides helicopter, private jet, and executive airliner charter flights as well as a vast range of small specialist aircraft. Also, the company offers medical evacuation flights for sick and injured patients.
Air Partner Plc
The company offers a range of aircraft charter options, ranging from a one-off aircraft charter to a long-term flight program, or an all-economy airliner to a VIP configured aircraft.
Asia Jet Partners Ltd.
The company provides private jet charter services through the CHARTER business segment.
https://www.technavio.com/report/air-charter-services-market-industry-analysis
Air Charter Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Air charter services market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
The air charter services market is driven by the increasing demand for cargo charter. In addition, the shift toward aircraft renting is expected to trigger the air charter services market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Competitive scenario
