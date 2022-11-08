U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Ananta Medicare Is Improving Quality of Life on Every Level

·2 min read

The Global Health Brand Prioritizes Quality of Life Through Better Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of "staying healthy" is both complicated and perpetual. It includes physical, mental, and emotional components, all of which factor into a better quality of life. Even within a specific category, such as physical health, a myriad of concerns quickly become apparent. From digestion to skin health and everything in between, many facets and considerations go into maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Ananta Medicare is an international manufacturer and marketer of a wide range of natural and medicinal healthcare products that address many of the different aspects of a healthy lifestyle. Some of these are proactive, such as its ARTIKON daily dietary supplement, which normalizes musculoskeletal system functioning during physical activity. Others are reactive, such as ADRIUS, which helps with a healthy, functioning libido. Still others are both proactive and reactive, including Beautisan, which helps to restore and maintain healthy skin.

"All of Ananta's products work together toward a simple objective," declares Ananta Medicare President Pradeep Jain, "Everything we make is designed to foster good health with the ultimate goal of enabling a better quality of life for everyone." Jain elaborates on the venerable and comprehensive nature of this goal, "We've existed for over two decades now, and in that time, we've established a large framework of manufacturing, research, and marketing facilities, teams, and capabilities across the globe. Throughout all of the tireless work and devotion, our team of professionals has maintained a clear vision of constant care for the health and quality of life of those that we serve."

Jain adds that the Ananta team also works closely with specialists in both the medical and pharmaceutical fields not just to create better products but to improve healthcare culture as a whole. From better care to higher-quality products, Ananta has been quietly revolutionizing both the healthcare and wellness industries since before the turn of the century — and it shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to advance its vision of a healthier, happier world each and every day.

About Ananta Medicare: Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision is and always has been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at anantamedicare.com.
Media Contact:
Sourabh Kumar
Business Development Manager
Ananta Medicare Limited
+91 9570620303
348234@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ananta-medicare-is-improving-quality-of-life-on-every-level-301670909.html

SOURCE Ananta

