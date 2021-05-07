U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,198.50
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,450.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,631.00
    +33.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.20
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.12
    +0.41 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    27.58
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    18.39
    -0.76 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1020
    +0.0170 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,663.78
    -1,437.39 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,443.68
    -27.73 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,374.60
    +43.23 (+0.15%)
     

Anantara Vacation Club Expands Points' Redemption Opportunities for Members

·2 min read

BANGKOK, Thailand, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a global pandemic, Anantara Vacation Club is leveraging new partners to offer a greater range of points' usage options in members' home countries around the globe.

Anantara Vacation Club Logo
Anantara Vacation Club Logo

From 2021 onwards, members can use their points to redeem a new range of product offerings with just a few clicks on the app or website. Points can be redeemed for a wide range of services, including fine dining, spa treatments, resort vouchers, adventure park admission and more. New redemption options are being launched in Thailand, Malaysia, mainland China and Taipei, with additional options for Hong Kong and Singapore to be added in the coming months.

"A true vacation club has to provide much more than accommodation. From the beginning, we've integrated 5-star hotel services, and have since expanded to include more entertainment opportunities both in and outside our resorts." said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Operating Officer. "While some new services have been spurred by the ongoing pandemic, what truly distinguishes us from other operators is that our stay enhancements are all redeemable with Club currency. This is not a revenue stream, but a necessary evolution for any club whose primary goal and ultimate measure of success lies in members' satisfaction."

The latest additions come on the heels of the Club's existing points' usage options, including airport transfers, resort vouchers, F&B and family photography sessions. A new collection of signature resort experiences will also be introduced at the Club's flagship property, located in Mai Khao, Phuket. Designed to enhance the holidays of family travellers, the programmes will include family camp-outs, health programmes, kids' science camp, and team building.

About Anantara Vacation Club

Discover a better way to holiday with Anantara Vacation Club. With countless destination options throughout Southeast Asia and beyond, members can enjoy exclusive access to 5-star hotel services, spacious accommodations, private pool villas, luxurious dining, on-site spas and unique local experiences to complete the perfect holiday. As Asia's most flexible points-based vacation programme, members' points can be used for accommodation, additional stay perks and amenities, airline loyalty miles and a wide selection of products and services made available through the Club's extensive list of global partners and affiliates.

To learn more, visit www.anantaravacationclub.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Weibo.

For Media Inquiries, contact:

Andrew Schiff
Content Manager, Anantara Vacation Club
aschiff@anantaraclub.com

SOURCE Anantara Vacation Club

