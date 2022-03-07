U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.25
    -18.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,418.00
    -165.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,785.50
    -54.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.00
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.56
    +2.88 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.70
    +15.10 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8030
    +0.0790 (+4.58%)
     

  • Vix

    33.18
    +2.70 (+8.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0066 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3210
    +0.5410 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,152.68
    +339.89 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.68
    -46.01 (-4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.24
    -10.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

AnaptysBio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Pipeline Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AnaptysBio, Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANAB
AnaptysBio, Inc.
AnaptysBio, Inc.

  • Imsidolimab GPP GALLOP Phase 2 16-week data presented at 2021 EADV Congress and Phase 3 GPP GEMINI-1 trial initiated

  • Top-line data anticipated from ongoing imsidolimab ACORN Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe acne in H1 2022 and HARP Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa in H2 2022

  • Rosnilimab AZURE Phase 2 trial initiated in alopecia areata following positive Phase 1 top-line data in single and multiple ascending dose healthy volunteer cohorts

  • Top-line data from ongoing ANB032 healthy volunteer Phase 1 clinical trial anticipated in H1 2022

  • JEMPERLI royalty monetization transaction completed with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners for $250 million upfront payment in exchange for capped return on royalties and certain milestones below $1 billion in annual sales

  • Ended 2021 with approximately $615 million in cash and will continue to operate in a capital-efficient manner

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and provided pipeline updates.

“We advanced our wholly-owned antibody product pipeline and completed a $250 million royalty monetization transaction during 2021,” said Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio. “We look forward to multiple clinical data readouts during 2022 and remain focused on developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies using a capital-efficient business model.”

Imsidolimab (Anti-IL-36 Receptor) Program

  • Following an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, we initiated our GEMINI-1 Phase 3 trial of imsidolimab in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) where the primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving a score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) skin on the Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Physician’s Global Assessment (GPPPGA) at week 4 in 45 patients randomized against placebo. These same patients will subsequently be enrolled into GEMINI-2, which will assess 6 months of monthly subcutaneous dosing and safety follow-up.

  • We anticipate top-line data from the ACORN Phase 2 trial of imsidolimab in moderate-to-severe acne in H1 2022 and from the HARP Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa in H2 2022.

Rosnilimab (Anti-PD-1 Agonist) Program

  • We announced positive top-line data from a randomized placebo-controlled healthy volunteer single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1 trial of rosnilimab, our investigational wholly-owned anti-PD-1 agonist therapeutic antibody, previously known as ANB030. Top-line data demonstrated favorable safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic results, which supported initiation of our Phase 2 AZURE clinical trial of rosnilimab in alopecia areata.

ANB032 (Anti-BTLA Modulator) Program

  • We are advancing ANB032, our wholly-owned BTLA modulator antibody, in a healthy volunteer Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose clinical trial where top-line data is anticipated during the first half of 2022.

GSK Partnered Programs

  • We completed a royalty monetization agreement with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners where AnaptysBio received a $250 million payment in exchange for JEMPERLI royalties due to AnaptysBio on annual commercial sales below $1 billion and certain future milestones starting October 2021. The aggregate JEMPERLI royalties and milestones to be received by Sagard under this Agreement is capped at certain fixed multiples of the upfront payment.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $615.2 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $411.2 million as of December 31, 2020, for an increase of $204.0 million. The increase relates primarily to cash received from the royalty monetization transaction with Sagard Healthcare Partners offset by cash used for operating activities.

  • Collaboration revenue was $1.0 million and $63.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The $1.0 million earned during the fourth quarter primarily relates to royalty revenue earned for sales of JEMPERLI (dostarlimab) and Zejula by GSK, compared to $60.0 million and $75 million of milestone revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Research and development expenses were $26.8 million and $98.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $21.6 million and $80.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase was due primarily to continued advancement of the Company’s clinical programs.

  • General and administrative expenses were $5.4 million and $21.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $5.1 million and $18.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase was due primarily to personnel-related expenses, including share-based compensation.

  • Net loss was $32.5 million and $57.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, or a net loss per share of $1.18, and $2.11, compared to net income of $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 or net income per share of $1.23 and a net loss of $19.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, or net loss per share of $0.73.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes imsidolimab, its anti-IL-36R antibody, previously referred to as ANB019, for the treatment of dermatological inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, moderate-to-severe acne, and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa; rosnilimab, its anti-PD-1 agonist program, previously referred to as ANB030, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata; and its BTLA modulator program, ANB032, which is broadly applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. AnaptysBio’s antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) GSK4057190), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386), and an inflammation collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) currently in clinical development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the timing of the release of data from our clinical trials, including imsidolimab’s Phase 2 clinical trials in acne, and hidradenitis suppurativa, rosnilimab’s Phase 2 clinical trial in alopecia areata, and ANB032’s healthy volunteer Phase 1 trial; the risk that commercial sales of JEMPERLI may not reach expected levels under the GSK collaboration; and our projected use of our cash resources. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company’s ability to protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:
Dennis Mulroy
AnaptysBio, Inc.
858.732.0201
dmulroy@anaptysbio.com

AnaptysBio, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

495,729

$

250,456

Receivables from collaborative partners

876

Short-term investments

52,368

143,197

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,903

2,908

Total current assets

553,876

396,561

Property and equipment, net

2,283

1,783

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,558

344

Long-term investments

67,097

17,546

Other long-term assets

256

258

Long-term restricted cash

60

Total assets

$

643,070

$

416,552

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,741

$

4,217

Accrued expenses

12,853

15,262

Current portion of operating lease liability

1,505

342

Total current liabilities

16,099

19,821

Liability related to sale of future royalties

251,093

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

19,450

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares, issued or outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 27,647 shares and 27,356 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

28

27

Additional paid in capital

678,575

660,665

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(422

)

(4

)

Accumulated deficit

(321,753

)

(263,957

)

Total stockholders’ equity

356,428

396,731

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

643,070

$

416,552

AnaptysBio, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Collaboration revenue

$

1,011

$

60,000

$

63,175

$

75,000

Operating expenses:

Research and development

26,776

21,567

98,496

80,025

General and administrative

5,392

5,088

21,493

18,854

Total operating expenses

32,168

26,655

119,989

98,879

Income (loss) from operations

(31,157

)

33,345

(56,814

)

(23,879

)

Other income (expense), net:

Interest income

68

376

431

3,959

Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties

(1,450

)

(1,450

)

Other (expense) income, net

1

(75

)

37

(11

)

Total other income (expense), net

(1,381

)

301

(982

)

3,948

Net income (loss)

(32,538

)

33,646

(57,796

)

(19,931

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Unrealized (loss) income on available for sale securities, net of tax of $0, $0, $0, and $153, respectively

(222

)

(263

)

(418

)

(342

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(32,760

)

$

33,383

$

(58,214

)

$

(20,273

)

Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic

$

(1.18

)

$

1.23

$

(2.11

)

$

(0.73

)

Diluted

$

(1.18

)

$

1.20

$

(2.11

)

$

(0.73

)

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

27,534

27,349

27,431

27,302

Diluted

27,534

27,938

27,431

27,302


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen is using his billions to attack Bed Bath & Beyond

    Bed Bath & Beyond is under siege from GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The crowd at the no-cost, no-account-minimum stock-trading platform is picking some surprisingly serious names.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Turning the calendar to March, folks may be hoping for a rebound in the stock market -- or at the very least, for the bleeding to stop. What we do know, however, is that buying and holding quality dividend stocks has historically been a great way to generate passive income from companies with the staying power to outlast tough times. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Chemours (NYSE: CC), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are three dividend stocks worth considering for March and beyond.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Doubles After Ryan Cohen Takes Big Stake

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock doubled in premarket trading Monday after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen took a big stake in the home-goods retailer and urged it to explore strategic alternatives, including a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) owns a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm, RC Ventures LLC, according to a letter sent to its board Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it will “carefully review” the letter from RC Ventures and hopes to “engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”

  • Tesla Stock Was Moved by Germany and Russia Last Week. China Moves It This Week.

    Sales and production data this week from Tesla's Shanghai facility should be a big factor in the trading of the stock.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • This is the No. 1 reason Americans get denied a mortgage — and it’s not the reason you might think

    An unfavorable debt-to-income ratio (DTI), which was responsible for 32% of all denials. “The debt-to-income ratio is historically the top reason for denials, it was in pre-pandemic 2019 too,” explains Elizabeth Renter, data analyst at NerdWallet.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • U.S. Retirement Funds, Heavy on Stocks, Brace for Losses

    Volatile stock markets are eroding the retirement savings of America’s teachers and firefighters after public pension systems ended last year with equity holdings at a 10-year high. Public pension funds had a median 61% of their assets in stocks as of Dec. 31, up from 54% 10 years ago, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. Since then, the Russia-Ukraine War and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month have battered equity prices, reducing those holdings by billions of dollars.

  • Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy Amazon.

    The stock market got off to a weak start this year -- and Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has added to concerns. The S&P 500 Index now is down more than 9% since Dec. 31. If you're worried about another market crash, you're surely not alone.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges as Cohen Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rallied in premarket trading Monday after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chanc

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Occidental Stock Surges As Carl Icahn Exits, Warren Buffett Boosts Stake

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has boosted his bet on Occidental Petroleum just as activist Carl Icahn sold the last of his stake in the Houston-based energy group.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but This Nasdaq Meme Stock Is Monday's Big Premarket Winner

    The stock market has been on edge since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in addition to the human devastation, the impacts have rippled across the financial markets. Oil prices soared Monday morning above $125 per barrel, and fears about the potential fallout across the globe sent futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 1% in premarket trading as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a hot-button stock for investors for a long time, and shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer moved modestly higher even in a falling market.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock markets face several headwinds in the near term, causing a sell-off. The company formerly known as Facebook is reeling -- down 39% in 2022. After more than a decade of double-digit revenue growth, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) expects 2022 to be the end of that streak.