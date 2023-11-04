Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,358.34
    +40.56 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.32
    +222.24 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,478.28
    +184.09 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.70
    +46.49 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.89
    -1.57 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.90
    +6.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.49 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    +0.0103 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5580
    -0.1110 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    +0.0181 (+1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3330
    -1.1240 (-0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,809.08
    +513.74 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    713.06
    +3.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.73
    -28.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

  • AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) reports Q3 2023 financial results with a net loss of $37.3 million, compared to a net loss of $33.5 million in Q3 2022.

  • The company announces positive top-line Phase 3 clinical trial results of imsidolimab (IL-36R) in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP).

  • ANAB's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $453.3 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $584.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

  • The company reiterates its cash runway through year-end 2026 and updates expected year-end 2023 cash and investments to $400 to $410 million.

On November 2, 2023, AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, reported its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company also provided a business update, highlighting significant progress in its clinical trials and financial performance.

Financial Performance

As of September 30, 2023, AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)'s cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $453.3 million, compared to $584.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease of $130.9 million is attributed to cash used for the $50 million stock repurchase program and operating activities.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, collaboration revenue was $3.3 million and $8.2 million, respectively, compared to $1.3 million and $3.5 million for the same periods in 2022. The increase is primarily due to increased royalties recognized for sales of Jemperli.

Research and development expenses were $30.9 million and $98.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $22.1 million and $65.4 million for the same periods in 2022. The increase was primarily due to manufacturing and development costs for rosnilimab, ANB032, and ANB033.

General and administrative expenses were $10.2 million and $31.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $8.9 million and $27.2 million for the same periods in 2022.

The company reported a net loss of $37.3 million and $121.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, or a net loss per share of $1.41 and $4.49, compared to a net loss of $33.5 million and $102.3 million for the same periods in 2022, or a net loss per share of $1.18 and $3.64.

Business Updates

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) announced positive top-line Phase 3 clinical trial results of imsidolimab (IL-36R) in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). The company also initiated a global Phase 2b trial to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, and plans to initiate a global Phase 2 trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) with rosnilimab in Q4 2023.

The company reiterated its cash runway through year-end 2026 and updated its expected year-end 2023 cash and investments to $400 to $410 million.

Looking Ahead

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) anticipates top-line Week 12 data from its global Phase 2b trial in moderate-to-severe RA by mid-2025. The company also expects to initiate a global Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe UC in Q4 2023, with top-line Week 12 data anticipated by H1 2026.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AnaptysBio Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Advertisement