When Will AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse AnaptysBio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANAB) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. The US$560m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$129m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is AnaptysBio's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

AnaptysBio is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$52m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 8.0% year-on-year, on average, which is fair. If this rate turns out to be too low, the company may become profitable faster than analysts expect.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for AnaptysBio given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. AnaptysBio currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

