AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) shareholders have endured a 66% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Over the last month the AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 50%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 66% during that time. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

AnaptysBio isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, AnaptysBio saw its revenue increase by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 11% over the period. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

AnaptysBio shareholders are down 26% for the year, but the market itself is up 27%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AnaptysBio better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AnaptysBio (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

