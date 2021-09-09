U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

Anaqua Receives Annual ESG Award from Astorg

Anaqua Inc
·3 min read

Leading IP management software firm recognized for achievements in gender diversity, ethics, and sustainability

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property management technology provider, has been recognized for its achievements in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, receiving the annual ESG award from global private equity firm Astorg, its majority shareholder.

Astorg is a champion of responsible investment, with a mission to lower risk and increase financial returns for the group’s funds and portfolio companies, while also benefiting society as a whole. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters are key to Astorg’s activities and fully integrated into its policies and processes. Every year, the firm presents the Astorg ESG Award to the portfolio company that makes the most significant achievements in this area and demonstrates the highest commitment to Astorg’s ESG programme.

Astorg’s ESG Director, Viviana Occhionorelli, said: “We presented the 2021 ESG Award to Anaqua for its achievements in gender diversity - with women now in 40% of senior executive positions at the company; ethics - for rolling out an ethics programme incorporating a code of conduct policy and training; and sustainability - for being the first software company in Astorg’s portfolio to calculate its carbon emissions for direct and indirect emissions and earning a Silver Medal Status with EcoVadis for ESG performance.”

Anaqua CEO Bob Romeo commented: “We are very proud to receive the 2021 ESG award from Astorg. It reflects the importance we as a company place on sustainability, equity, and responsible business, and the good work we are doing in these areas.”

Anaqua VP of HR Susan Grover added: “It is an honor to receive Astorg’s ESG award, which recognizes our ongoing efforts across all three pillars. This initiative directly aligns with our core values and we are committed to continuing to make strides towards overall sustainability.”

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About Astorg
Astorg is a global private equity firm with over €12 billion of assets under management. The firm works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance, and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Astorg enjoys a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective, and a lean decision-making body. The firm has valuable industry expertise in software, healthcare, business-to-business professional services, and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan, and Luxembourg. For further information about Astorg, please visit: www.astorg.com. Follow Astorg on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Associate Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com


