ANA's AIMM Teams Up With Nielsen And Media Framework To Launch Long Awaited List Of Minority Owned Media And Provide Understanding Of Investment And Reach

The collaboration will help to create greater equity, visibility, and investment in minority-owned media

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Media Framework announce a collaboration aimed at increasing investments in multicultural and inclusive-owned media (African American, Asian, Hispanic, LGBTQ and People with Disabilities) to help brands and agencies measure their investment and impact on multicultural and inclusive-owned media and the communities these represent. On October 8th, during the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference, AIMM will release the most comprehensive and validated diverse-owned media list in the industry, created by Media Framework via its database of media vendors - MAVEN. Paired with this list, AIMM and Nielsen are also releasing a new "Diverse Owned Media Planning and Investment Guide" - free to the industry - that will include profiles and aggregated metrics of diverse-owned media on TV, radio and digital platforms with their related audience descriptions, estimated reach, gross impressions and more.

ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) Logo (PRNewsfoto/ANA’s Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM))

The partnership aligns with ANA AIMM's vision for the industry to #SeeALL and its commitment to increase the visibility of diverse-owned media across national, local and cable TV, radio and digital entities. The resources will also allow marketers and agencies to discover and build partnerships with diverse media companies.

"Together, we are creating a more equitable playing field by bringing greater visibility to all players in the industry, providing valuable data to advertisers and connecting brands with the diverse-owned media in which so many of them have pledged to financially invest," said Lisette Arsuaga, Co-Founder of ANA AIMM. "It's time the industry invests in engaging multicultural and diverse audiences who are key to business growth. That effort cannot be maximized without investing in both diverse-owned AND targeted media."

Story continues

AIMM's work in this space supports AIMM's Seven-Point Pledge to address systemic inequities in the marketing and advertising industry, specifically by:

Helping brands and agencies plan and measure fair investments commensurate with opportunity

Going beyond traditional efficiency reach measurements by overlaying new critical measures of Cultural Relevance capturing the quality of the connection proven to enhance engagement and impact

"We embrace AIMM's 7 Point Pledge and are excited to work with AIMM in an industry wide effort to increase investment in minority, LGBTQ+ and disability-owned media companies that will fuel their ability to, in turn, invest in improving and expanding their offerings, especially in culturally relevant content" Stated Kathleen Coffey, CEO and Founder of Media Framework. "Identifying, documenting, and tracking diverse media ownership is the most challenging part of what we do at Media Framework, but it is also the most rewarding."

ANA AIMM will evaluate current advertising spend on diverse-owned media and establish industry investment benchmarks, informed by Nielsen AdIntel, the company's advertising monitoring service. This will enable the partners to track the growth of advertising spend on diverse-owned media in various markets and across TV, radio, print and digital platforms over time.

Comprising nearly 7% of all media entities, multicultural & inclusive-owned media are a key component for advertising spend, and with further investment these entities can continue to grow and serve their communities. According to MAVEN data on multicultural & inclusive-owned entities categorized to date: 40% are currently Hispanic-owned, 40% Black or HBCU-owned, 10% Asian-owned, 7% Native American-owned, 2% LBGTQ-owned and 1% owned by people with disabilities. Part of AIMM and MAVEN's work will involve sourcing and vetting further diverse-owned media entities in order to come closer to the full understanding of the universe of these diverse media entities.

"As part of our commitment to creating a better media future for all people, we want to raise the visibility of the diverse-owned media that play a critical role in reaching and representing the increasingly diverse U.S. population," said David Kenny, Nielsen CEO. "Through our work with ANA AIMM, we are also empowering advertisers to more effectively measure their investments."

"ANA has worked on behalf of advertisers and brands to ensure their investments are measurable in all media," said Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA. "We are honored to have informed this work which will raise the visibility of the value and high relevancy of diverse-owned media to advertisers. Not only are we helping marketers, but we are also doubling down on the ANA's commitment to addressing the systemic inequalities in our industry."

The Cultural Insights Impact Measure (CIIM™) from AIMM and partner company CIIMatters will provide further support to advertisers as they begin to increase investment in diverse-media entities.

"The investments in diverse-owned media that will yield the greatest ROI will be those that bring cultural relevancy to the networks' audiences," said Carlos Santiago, Co-Founder of AIMM. "By providing advertisers an understanding of the cultural value of minority owned media's programming, CIMM helps advertisers to connect with target segments via relevant programming, understanding both where to invest and how to target key audiences."

ANA AIMM continues to lead the industry towards more inclusive and culturally relevant practices. To get involved in ANA AIMM or learn more about the diverse-owned media collaboration and/or accessing the list, please visit https://www.anaaimm.net/.

To be considered for inclusion in the multicultural and inclusive-owned media list, please reach out to info@mediaframework.com. The special list offer consisting multicultural and inclusive minority owned media will be exclusive to ANA and AIMM members by subscription. More extensive tools for agencies and marketers may be accessible directly from Media Framework.

About the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM)

ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) was established in 2016 to provide corporations with viable solutions for growth by addressing opportunities in Multicultural and Inclusive marketing. AIMM comprises senior-level advertisers, media/publishers, research and data companies, agencies and trade organizations, to spotlight the missed growth potential in General, Hispanic, African American, Asian-American and LGBTQ markets. This extraordinary working group of industry leaders is transforming the way multicultural and inclusive marketing is seen and understood via an industry-wide reboot – the largest ever in this space. Beyond simply identifying where growth potential lies, AIMM shows its members (and the industry) how to best maximize this potential towards positive bottom-line impact. AIMM is the leading authority in the space.

About the Association of National Advertisers (ANA)

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers)'s mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, for brands and businesses, and for the industry. Growth is foundational for all participants in the ecosystem. The ANA seeks to align those interests by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed and embraced by the ANA Board of Directors and the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of 1,400-plus domestic and international companies, including more than 900 client-side marketers and nonprofit fundraisers and 500 marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). Collectively, ANA member companies represent 20,000 brands, engage 50,000 industry professionals, and invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is EverythingTM to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on twitter.com/Nielsen, linkedin.com/company/nielsen, facebook.com/Nielsen and instagram.com/lifeatnielsen.

About Media Framework

Media Framework facilitates advertising business intelligence for consumer media and diversity. Media Framework's MAVEN Diversity fuels media supplier diverse ownership and reporting for advertising agencies and marketers across 17 diverse categories for both certified and classified media companies.

Media Framework's MAVEN Diversity provides the most comprehensive business intelligence platform for agencies and brands to discover and build partnerships with diverse media companies. Building on more than a decade of diversity research and expertise, MAVEN's Diversity platform equips agencies and advertisers with the tools they need to effectively grow diverse spending to meet diversity goals. MAVEN was developed in 2008 in collaboration with the 4 largest holding companies and MAVEN Diversity was launched in 2012. Founder and CEO Kathleen Coffey began Media Framework in 1999 with Snapshots, a local market profiling service, and has evolved her business alongside the media landscape. She has over 30 years of experience in buying, selling, designing, managing, and utilizing media and market research.

About Cultural Insights Impact Measure (CIIM)

CIIM™ (Cultural Insights Impact Measure™) is the industry-leading metric validating the incremental value of cultural relevance in ads and programming demonstrating that culture explains 40% of campaign' sales success and viewers' preference. Created in partnership with AIMM member companies, CIIM™ provides a guide for brands and content creators to benchmark their cultural journey progress. To date, over 600,000 evaluations across 350 shows and 1,200 ads by 400+ brands have been tested.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anas-aimm-teams-up-with-nielsen-and-media-framework-to-launch-long-awaited-list-of-minority-owned-media-and-provide-understanding-of-investment-and-reach-301389439.html

SOURCE ANA’s Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM)