Anatomage - Table 8 enables Anatomage bodies to function as living humans

MILAN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in 3D medical imaging technology, announces upcoming Table 8 which enables the Anatomage Table's 3D digital human bodies to function as active living human bodies.

Digitally reconstructed from real human corpses, Anatomage Bodies have been recognised for displaying accurate human anatomy. In 2019, the digital bodies were integrated with dynamic functions that allow them to reproduce heart motion, simulate nerve pathways and replicate physiological interactions between stimuli and anatomical systems.

With Table 8, Anatomage made a further step towards functional anatomy understanding on real digital bodies: Anatomage Bodies are now able to reproduce human movement visualizing the motion of hip, shoulder, and knee joints.

By providing a visual representation of how the actual human body moves, Table 8 transforms the way kinesiology is taught and learned.

In addition to kinesiology, Table 8 includes the following exciting content updates:

Digital pregnancy

Living bodies

High-Resolution of regional anatomy

New cardiovascular segmentation

Improved rendering visualisation

Optometry applications

"With Table 7, we digitally revived a cadaver and brought her heartbeat back to life. For Table 8, we have further advanced our technology by making our Anatomage Bodies functional. With Table 8, blood is able to flow into every corner of the body, eyes have motion and can focus, and the shoulder, hip, and knee joints are able to bend. On top of that, various vital organs are now functioning. Finally, one of our female bodies is modified to carry a digital pregnancy with an interactive and highly detailed boy fetus. This is the very first reproduction in a digital human body. This may sound like science fiction, yet we have successfully created physiological simulations in our Anatomage Bodies. This is possible through highly elaborated and tedious processes to reconstruct accurate physiological simulations. We are excited to share these wonderful advancements with our customers," said CEO of Anatomage, Jack Choi.

As a market leader in medical virtualisation technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualise anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Established in both education and healthcare industries, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis and treatment planning through its highly innovative products.

