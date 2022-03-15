U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.25
    +50.14 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,244.14
    +298.90 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,804.91
    +223.69 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.27
    +21.55 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.55
    -7.46 (-7.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.40
    -44.40 (-2.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.30 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1120
    -0.0280 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    +0.0067 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1350
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,058.36
    +56.94 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.14
    +5.88 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.64
    -42.83 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Anavasi Diagnostics Announces FDA EUA Submission for Its COVID-19 Test

·4 min read

AscencioDx® Molecular Diagnostic System Expected to Provide Results Equivalent to Lab-Based PCR Testing in Less Than 30 minutes, pending EUA Certification from the FDA

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anavasi Diagnostics announced today that it has submitted the required EUA Clinical Study Data for the AscencioDx®, the molecular diagnostic platform for the detection of RNA indicative of the presence of the SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 virus, to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Anavasi is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel molecular diagnostic testing. It uses a proprietary patent-pending reverse transcriptase multiplex viral RNA detection methodology to quickly detect the presence of target viruses.

(PRNewsfoto/Anavasi Diagnostics)
(PRNewsfoto/Anavasi Diagnostics)

The AscencioDx represents a new generation of point-of-care molecular diagnostic testing that enables highly accurate results in about 30 minutes. It does so at a lower cost and with secure reporting capabilities that do not require Bluetooth or cellular coverage. This helps meet the continuing needs of frontline healthcare providers and other professionals completing testing outside of hospitals in workplaces and other public spaces.

"Testing is going to be a routine practice for many as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and look to prepare for possible new variants to come, while also addressing current variants. To protect themselves, their families, co-workers and others, people will need and seek accurate and cost-effective testing options. Our easy-to-use system promises to be the new gold standard," said Nelson Patterson, President & CEO of Anavasi Diagnostics.

The AscencioDx works by employing an easy and comfortable lower nasal swab sampling procedure and uses sophisticated multiplex viral RNA detection molecular diagnostic chemistry and hardware technology first developed at the University of Washington to detect and differentiate HIV viral variants. Now, the same approach is poised to make molecular diagnostic COVID-19 testing easier and more accessible for everyone since frontline healthcare workers will no longer need to order multiple tests to ensure an absolute diagnosis.

The forward-thinking design of the AscencioDx assay chemistry has been reviewed by the RADx® Variant Task Force. The AscencioDx's unique biochemistry approach to multiple target detection has been deemed well-positioned to identify future variants of COVID-19 and can be leveraged to detect other bacterial and viral infections as well.

The initial EUA submission requests approval to claim effectiveness of the AscencioDx for administration by a licensed medical professional in a point-of-care setting, including physician offices, hospital emergency rooms, urgent care clinics, mobile testing sites, colleges, and universities, as well as workspaces, primary educational facilities and other sites deemed appropriate by the healthcare professionals involved. Based on its technology and easy-to-perform test procedure, the AscencioDx has potential for at-home use pending further clinical validation and FDA clearance.

"We developed the AscencioDx platform with a clear goal in mind: quick, accurate, and affordable testing will lead to better health outcomes for patients, and will ultimately save lives," noted Patterson. "It is why we do what we do, and why great innovation will help conquer this pandemic."

Anavasi Diagnostics: RADx® Portfolio Company

The AscencioDx molecular test is supported by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) initiative and has been funded in part with federal funds from National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92022C00005.

"Our submission is the culmination of significant effort by the Anavasi team, as well as countless contract partners," added Patterson. "We are especially grateful for the continued support, coaching, and resources available to us as a RADx® portfolio company through the NIH."

About Anavasi Diagnostics (www.anavasidx.com)
Anavasi Diagnostics is a medical technology company focused on saving lives by developing novel molecular diagnostic testing using a proprietary patent-pending reverse transcriptase methodology. It was founded by world-leading university researchers, top medical device and clinical diagnostics executives, manufacturing experts and a former Microsoft software veteran. Throughout their careers, the team has collectively been responsible for the introduction of more than 40 medical/diagnostic products, seven (7) successful start-up exits, over $500 million in raised capital, over 75 patents, and hundreds of peer-reviewed research publications.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anavasi-diagnostics-announces-fda-eua-submission-for-its-covid-19-test-301502751.html

SOURCE Anavasi Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • Merck to stop clinical trial testing Keytruda with AstraZeneca's Lynparza in prostate cancer patients

    Merck & Co. Inc. said Tuesday that it will stop a clinical trial evaluating Keytruda with AstraZeneca's Lynparza in advanced prostate cancer patients because the combination therapy doesn't work. The company said the drugs did not show an improvement in overall survival, which is one of the trial's primary endpoints. The companies will continue to test the Keytruda-Lynparza combination in patients with other types of cancers. The Food and Drug Administration last week approved Lynparza as a trea

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 40% Upside Potential

    The markets were already on shaky ground at the onset of 2022, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ramped upped the volume significantly. Apart from specific segments that could benefit from the ongoing invasion -- defense and energy stocks with little exposure to Russia readily come to mind -- most segments are in risk-off mode, while the market is spooked by soaring commodity prices, with the added danger of US inflation hitting its highest level in 40 years not making the macro conditions an

  • Nektar Therapeutics Loses 60% Its Value As Bristol Myers-Paired Melanoma Test Flops

    Adding Nektar's most advanced drug to Bristol Myers' Opdivo didn't improve outcomes for melanoma patients — leading NKTR stock to crash Monday.

  • Nektar Shares Halve on Cancer Trial Failure

    Biotech Nektar Therapeutics and its partner Bristol Myers Squibb said early Monday that their cancer drug known as bempeg had failed in a trial in melanoma patients. Shares of Nektar (ticker: NKTR) fell 61% in trading to $4.16 from its Friday close of $10.63. Shares of Bristol Myers (BMY) were down 0.5%.

  • Covid news - live: Omicron variant spreads as UK cases surge

    Coronavirus cases are steadily increasing after lifting of restrictions last month

  • Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe

    Fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later in 2022, according to the head of Pfizer Inc., who said that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years.

  • Ascendis Pharma's Hypoparathyroidism Trial Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoints

    Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) announced topline data from its Phase 3 PaTHway Trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism (HP), a condition in which the body produces abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH). 78.7% of TransCon PTH-treated patients achieved serum calcium levels in the normal range and independence from therapeutic levels of conventional therapy, compared to 4.8% for patients in the control group. The data also exhibited a statistically significant decre

  • Pfizer's CEO Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    We've come a long way since March 2020. Following the most recent surge of the Omicron variant, COVID numbers have significantly declined over the last month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have fallen more than 28 percent in the last week alone, and hospitalizations are also down by more than 27 percent. As a result, vaccine mandates and mask requirements all across the U.S. are being pulled back—making it seem as though the pandemic is on its way

  • Moderna president: 4th vaccine dose only necessary for certain groups

    A fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will likely only be necessary for elderly and immunocompromised people but not for the general public, Moderna president Stephen Hoge told Business Insider on Monday.Why it matters: His words are in contrast to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's comments on Sunday, who said that fourth doses will be necessary in order to maintain manageable levels of hospitalizations and mild infections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets

  • SVB Leerink: AstraZeneca's Lynparza could bring in $9.7 billion in sales by 2028

    The Food and Drug Administration's approval on Friday of AstraZeneca's Lynparza as a treatment for some people with early-stage breast cancer could bring in $1.5 billion in annual revenue for the company. U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 1.5% in trading on Monday. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens told investors in a note on Monday that he expects rapid adoption of the therapy among patients with germline BRCA-mutated HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer who have previously recei

  • Here Are 6 Expert-Approved Sleep Habits That Will Keep You From Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night For Good

    The results were some of the most deep and consistent sleep I've had in months.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Mother sparks a debate after feeding baby a piece of ‘bloody’ steak: ‘Looks a bit raw’

    ‘Finally another mom does this,’ one respondent writes in the comments

  • Man threw porridge at elderly stall owner who did not cook his egg, caused extensive burns

    Charles Law Chang Teck, 38, cause the woman to suffer first and second degree burns on her face and upper torso.

  • Pfizer CEO says fourth vaccine dose will be needed

    CDC only authorised third jab for most adults in the fall

  • Justin Bieber Never Left Wife Hailey Bieber's Side When She Had a Blood Clot in Her Brain

    "He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available," a source said.

  • Pfizer CEO says a fourth booster shot 'is necessary'

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary to continue to help keep hospitalizations manageable and sicknesses more mild. "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Bourla said while appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation.""It's...

  • 12 Superfoods to Stock in Your Pantry—and Recipes You Need to Know

    Starring quinoa, almond butter, and more.