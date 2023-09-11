Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Anavex Life Sciences Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AVXL) future prospects. Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The US$645m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$48m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$52m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Anavex Life Sciences' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Anavex Life Sciences, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$151m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 89% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Anavex Life Sciences' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Anavex Life Sciences currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

