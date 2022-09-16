U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,850.98
    -50.37 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,639.66
    -322.16 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,361.97
    -190.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.29
    -29.95 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.74
    +0.64 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.10
    +8.80 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.23 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0034 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4180
    -0.0410 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9340
    -0.5230 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,722.22
    -25.16 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.82
    -3.63 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.98
    -20.09 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Ancestry CEO: Why it's particularly crucial to have women in product roles

Dylan Croll
·3 min read

On a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," Ancestry.com CEO Deborah Liu stressed the importance of bringing more diverse talent — including more women — into product roles at tech companies in the U.S.

“Product management is important in that it decides exactly what products we use as a society," said Liu, who founded a nonprofit called Women in Product. "These are the people who choose the roadmaps, the features, the priorities ... in the apps that you have, and the experiences that you use. ”

Liu, who released a book called "Take Back Your Power: 10 New Rules for Women at Work" last month, started her nonprofit in 2016 to support women in the product field at tech firms. The group supports a network over 30,000 constituents and hosts an annual conference with roughly 3,000 attendees.

“So, one of the things we advocate for, it's actually bringing more diversity to the table, how do we bring more women and minorities people who are underrepresented to the table so that we can build better products that are for everyone?” said Liu, whose current company, Ancestry, has 3 million subscribers who pay to acquire information about their lineage.

Women represent a minority in all roles in tech companies. They constitute just 27% of the tech workforce, according to a 2021 study of 56 companies by AnitaB.org, a nonprofit that promotes the advancement of women in the technology industry.

Facebook Product Management Director Deborah Liu speaks at the F8 summit in San Francisco, California on March 25, 2015. AFP PHOTO/JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)
Deborah Liu speaks at the F8 summit in San Francisco, California on March 25, 2015. AFP PHOTO/JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Other research shows that women face a particularly tough road in product roles. For instance, 60% of female product managers want to be promoted into product leadership, but most report a challenge figuring out how to get there, according to a 2021 report from Women in Product. Women product managers were also 35% more likely than men to report challenges based on a lack of mentorship, according to the same report.

Before becoming CEO of Ancestry in 2021, Liu worked for over a decade at the company formerly known as Facebook (META) and also did stints at Ebay (EBAY) and PayPal (PYPL). As she progressed through her career, she said she noticed fewer women in product roles.

"For a long time, there were a lot of women in the function, and then it suddenly dried up. And nobody knew why," she said.

Liu decided to investigate, talking to several well-regarded product managers from the tech industry. That's when a source informed her that in 2004, Google had decided they would no longer hire product managers without computer science degrees. Google did not respond to a request seeking to verify that the company did in fact institute this policy in 2004. However, a recent job posting for a product manager role at Google does not include the computer requirement.

Still, Liu says she observed tech companies requiring computer science degrees for product management roles. Just 20% of computer science graduates — roughly the same as today — at the time were women, according to the Berkeley School of Information.

“So you suddenly dried up the pool of people who were entering at the same time, what happened was women who didn't have computer science degrees, couldn't get their next job. I myself went to Facebook as a product marketer, not in product management,” she said.

Though Liu is concerned about the current status of women in tech, she remains optimistic about their future opportunities.

“I think in 40 years, it's going to be so much better,” Liu remarked. “And I think all of us shouldn't believe that the arc of history is bending towards more opportunity, you know, for everybody. And that's what I want. That said, I think we have work to do every single day.”

Dylan Croll is a reporter and researcher at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @CrollonPatrol.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Law Requiring Social Media Companies to Consider Children’s Health

    The law, the first of its kind in the nation, will affect platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

  • Meta Oversight Board objects to removing positive newspaper report on Taliban

    Meta found the post on the Taliban announcing that schools and colleges in Afghanistan for women and girls would reopen in March violated Facebook's policies because it "praised" entities deemed to "engage in serious offline harms". The company limited the newspaper's access to certain Facebook features after taking down the post. The newspaper appealed the decision after which the post was referred to a special moderation queue, but was never reviewed, according to the Oversight Board.

  • The carrot emoji is being used by anti-vax groups to hide from Facebook's algorithm

    Misinformation groups have discovered a way to evade censorship.

  • College photos of Elon Musk auctioned by his ex-girlfriend for $165,000

    Candid pictured, jewellery and a handwritten birthday card were among the items auctioned

  • Anti-vax groups use carrot emojis to hide Facebook posts

    The emojis are being used to hide harmful content about vaccines from Facebook moderation tools.

  • Tencent lays off nearly all of staff at its gaming site Fanbyte

    The second rule is to make sure the social media manager you just laid off doesn't still have access to your accounts. Today, Tencent violated both of those rules as it laid off nearly all of the editorial staff at Fanbyte, an online gaming publication. Tencent is the world's biggest gaming company and the most valuable company in China, holding a stake in dozens of international game studios and gaming companies: Riot Games, Epic Games, Roblox, Discord, Pocket Gems, you name it.

  • Things getting nasty on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram? How to shut down the hate, harassment

    While social media companies are being asked to do more to stem the harassment, here are the tools, rules, and best ways to safeguard ourselves online.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Controversial attempt to protect kids online is signed into law by California governor

    A California bill that could establish a national baseline for protecting children’s personal information and activity online was signed into law by state Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.

  • YouTube, Meta will expand policies, research to fight online extremism

    Major tech companies on Thursday committed to taking fresh steps to combat online extremism by removing more violent content and promoting media literacy with young users, as part of a White House summit on fighting hate-fueled violence. Platforms like Alphabet's YouTube and Meta Platforms' Facebook have come under fire for years from critics who say the companies have allowed hate speech, lies and violent rhetoric to flourish on their services. U.S. President Joe Biden earlier on Thursday called on Americans to combat racism and extremism during a summit at the White House that gathered experts and survivors and included bipartisan local leaders.

  • YouTube encourages creators to make Shorts directly from replies

    The latest episode in this trend is brought to us by YouTube, which introduced a feature for creators to reply to comments on their videos with Shorts. "Invite your audience to connect with you via this new feature by answering their questions in your Shorts, taking content requests, reacting to comments in your videos, and whatever else you come up with," the company said in a post. This could be pretty handy for creators who might want to respond to some fans' comments on a video as a follow-up.

  • Artists react to Adobe buying Figma for $20 billion

    Adobe will purchase the web-based design program Figma for $20 billion, and artists aren't happy about it.

  • Republicans And Democrats Agree Social Media Needs Regulation. But They're No Closer to Doing Anything About It

    A Senate committee convened social media executives to address how disinformation and extremist ideologies put the U.S. at risk.

  • Teacher no longer employed after controversial ‘gummies’ post on social media, MSCS says

    A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary has been placed on leave after a social media post erupted in controversy.

  • China’s plunging energy imports confound expectations

    A revival would cause problems—and not just for Europe

  • Arconic releases preliminary third quarter results, lowers yearly guidance

    Pittsburgh-based Arconic Corp., which manufactures lightweight metals, released its preliminary operations results for the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the company has seen production negatively impacted by outages and disruptions at several of its stateside operations, namely at its operations in Tennessee and its Davenport Works in Iowa. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) also reported hyperinflationary energy costs in Europe, which it said will negatively affect results in the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

  • Boom in Turkish Bank Stocks Is Halted by $5.1 Billion Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Adobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionTurkish bank stocks headed for their steepest three-day drop on record as recent huge gains began unwinding in a hurry.After surging 150% in about two months,

  • Ether Shorts Most Expensive in 16 Months Ahead of Merge

    The cost of holding a short position or a bearish bet in the perpetual futures market tied to ether (ETH) is surging ahead of Ethereum's technological upgrade, the Merge, slated to happen in less than 24 hours. "The Hash" team discusses what this means for ether's price action and the wider Ethereum ecosystem.

  • Traders Hedge on Yen Rebound Ahead of Bank of Japan Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are scurrying to hedge against potential gains in the yen, spurred by fears of intervention and uncertainty surrounding next week’s Bank of Japan policy meeting.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant RosneftAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 Billi

  • The Runway Is Clear for Delta Air Lines Investors

    The last time management sounded this positive at a conference, the following earnings report and guidance propelled the stock significantly higher.