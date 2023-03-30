Ancestry(R) Shares Corporate Responsibility Progress in Second Annual Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, published its second annual Impact Report, detailing the company's corporate responsibility approach and announcing progress against goals in three core areas: ethical business practices; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and community impact. Demonstrating a commitment to a better future, the 2022 report also introduces Ancestry's implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"In 2022 we made great strides across our impact areas including the launch of Ancestry's first-ever HistoryMakers National College Tour and scholarship, the addition of more than 440 new DNA communities to support more diverse customers globally, and a more than 32% reduction in carbon emissions across Ancestry's footprint," said Deborah Liu, Ancestry President and CEO. "We are proud of our progress, and we recognize there is still more to do. Ancestry remains committed to using our resources to build a more connected, resilient and sustainable future for generations to come."

With the release of the 2022 Impact Report, Ancestry reaffirmed the impact goals announced in 2021 and issued several new targets across three key focus areas, building on last year's achievements:

Ethical Business Practices

Surpassed 2025 emission reduction goal, reducing carbon emissions by 32.9% in 2022.

Launched a new AncestryDNA® kit that has 35% less packaging and will result in a 40% reduction in supply chain emissions within the first 12 months of implementation.

Published biannual Transparency Report that provides clarity to customers about information requests from the government and law enforcement.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Launched the first ever HistoryMakers National College tour with Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

Added 8 new DNA ethnicity regions and 446 new DNA communities to support more diverse customers globally.

Hosted the inaugural Global Day of Understanding event for more than 700 employees to learn from DEI experts.

Community Impact

Provided free access to Ancestry record collections to over 9 million students through AncestryClassroom TM , on track to reach 10 million students by 2025.

On track to contribute $3 million to preserving and making at-risk history available at no cost by 2025, with more than 575,000 new free records published in 2022.

Employees reported more than 2,300 hours of paid Volunteer Time Off to contribute time and talents to recognized nonprofit organizations of their choice.

To read the full report, view Ancestry's baseline metrics and UN SDG goals, and learn more about the key initiatives within each impact area, visit https://www.ancestry.com/corporate/annual-impact-report.

About Ancestry

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 40 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 23 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Over the past 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

