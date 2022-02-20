Anchex Targets Metaverse and NFTs: Adds New Offerings for Trading

Anchex believes that both Internet corporations and the crypto-currency industry must pay attention to the metaverse

Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchex America’s crypto exchange is ready to take part in the Metaverse and NFTs world in an early stage. Anchex plans to steadily build an innovative and eco-friendly NFT ecosystem. Entering the Metaverse world has provided an opportunity for Anchex to secure business opportunities for rare and valuable content.

With blockchain-based non-fungible token projects at the center of the metaverse movement today, it only makes sense for Anchex to onboard projects like SAND, ALICE, ANKR, GTC, YGG, AGLD, and SLP.

The exchange in America also intends to list the Ethereum-based public decentralized identification protocol, ENS, as well as the decentralized encryption service and access control system NU. The portal also includes the decentralized data monetization project OCEAN, as well as MASK, a network that allows users to exchange encrypted messages over Facebook and Twitter.

Anchex also offers the ERC-20 version of the USDC token enabling faster Ethereum-based transactions of the USD-pegged stablecoin. Anchex will list these 12 additional tokens between the middle and end of February, increasing the total number of tokens available on its spot and derivatives marketplaces to 52.

The Anchex is adaptive and mobile, with the ability to offer one-stop trading services for spot, futures, leverage, and ETF trading. Anchex is presently the platform with the most broad spot trading categories, as well as the fastest launch of new projects on the network.





Almost all of the major projects, including Web3.0 cross-chain leader Polkadot, decentralized trade leader UniSwap, Metaverse leader Axie Infinity, and hundreds more, were launched on Anchex.

Anchex believes that both Internet corporations and the crypto-currency industry must pay attention to the metaverse. There will not only be social network firms like Facebook (Meta) in the metaverse, but any future business may be extended using the metaverse as a carrier, which will be an improvement to the Internet.

The NFT transaction price has often given rise to falsehoods. A video of NBA player LeBron James slam dunk had been sold for $200,000, making non-fungible tokens (NFTs) a popular search keyword. According to Google Trends, global interest in NFTs surged by 426 percent in August 2021, and the quick expansion of market demand also boosted the total transaction volume of NFTs to $3.42 billion.

NFT has emerged as the trendiest rising investment, and star fund manager Cathie Wood (Cathie Wood) has stated that she is closely monitoring the fast expansion of digital art NFT. "I was feeling this way before the Internet," she explained. Meanwhile, Kathleen Wood believes Bitcoin will reach $500,000 over the next five years.

While the metaverse is still in its early stages, it is evident that fashion will play a role in its development. After all, it's a big part of our contemporary reality, and the metaverse is supposed to mimic it to some extent. This surge in fashion impact in the metaverse will be driven not just by fashion designers and houses, but also by the numerous firms that will provide resources for them to make this digital leap.

Consumers will ultimately benefit the most since they will be able to experience the metaverse more freely and fashionably than ever before.

Media Details

Company Name: Anchex Limited

E-Mail: support@anchex.io

City: Aurora, Colorado

Country: United States

