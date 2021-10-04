U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Anchin Again Ranked on Multiple 2021 Best Places to Work Lists

·3 min read

We thank our employees for this continued affirmation during a challenging time

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin") is pleased to announce its placement on three prominent 'Best Places to Work' lists. The firm has been ranked among the Top 5 of large accounting firms nationwide by Accounting Today. This is the 6th time Anchin has been ranked on Accounting Today's national Best Accounting Firms to Work For list.

Anchin, Block &amp; Anchin LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Anchin, Block &amp; Anchin LLP)
Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP)

In addition, Anchin has recently been awarded a #4 ranking on the Society for Human Resources Management's (SHRM) Best Companies to Work For in New York State (large companies) list. Anchin has been ranked on this list for the last 15 years, since it's inception.

This is Anchin's 12th year on the Crain's New York Business Best Places to Work in New York City list. The firm is proud to have achieved such strong employee support as demonstrated by our ranking during these challenging times. Additionally, Anchin is the highest ranked accounting and advisory firm on Crain's 2021 list.

In 2021, these awards are the results of comparative assessments of employee responses to surveys regarding their experiences at Anchin, and a culture audit. Each of the above ranking organizations or publications evaluated the types of work atmospheres, benefits, leadership styles, and opportunities for mentorship or professional growth that make a company a best place to work.

In year two of businesses being affected by the pandemic, Crain's assessed the Best Places to Work on how companies helped employees weather the prolonged impacts of the pandemic. Anchin implemented a mental health benefit that expanded its employee assistance program so that it is available to all members of each employee's household – providing an important resource to Anchin's employees. Additionally, the firm organized virtual 'Anchin Connect' community groups centered around common interests such as cooking, gaming, or Peloton. These groups helped employees stay connected and communicating even during busy seasons.

Anchin's Managing Partner, Russell B. Shinsky, said, "All of Anchin's partners share concerns about the well-being of the firm's employees, their families and friends. We have been striving to balance that concern with the needs of our clients every day. It is immensely motivating to know that our employees recognize the efforts the firm has made to achieve this balance of employee engagement and positive workplace culture with client service excellence, as well as the continuing commitment and confidence they have in Anchin through these turbulent times."

About Anchin:

Anchin is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, focuses on the financial goals of privately held companies, investment funds and high net worth individuals and families, providing a wide range of financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

For further information:
Lisa Tomlinson
212.863.1433
lisa.tomlinson@anchin.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchin-again-ranked-on-multiple-2021-best-places-to-work-lists-301391450.html

SOURCE Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP

