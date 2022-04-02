U.S. markets closed

ANCHOR AUDIO CEO ALEX JACOBS ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES AND PROMOTIONS

·1 min read

Anchor Audio celebrates 49 years in business with their value added Dealer Network and dedication to customer satisfaction.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Audio CEO Alex Jacobs announced steps to further the company's 100% commitment to our community of end users and valued-added dealer network.

Anchor Trusted Performance

"We have successfully navigated the last 2 years thanks to company-wide team work and by focusing on serving our customers as fast as possible. As we kick-off a new fiscal year, our 49th year in business - these following organizational changes follow recent updates in Purchasing and Operations and position us to support further growth while maintaining a 90% same day ship rate for professional grade portable PA gear - Made Right in America."

Today, he announced 6 promotions: In Production & Engineering: Cristo Morales – PC Specialist, Jesus Choza – Production Supervisor, Manuel Tapia – Principal Electrical Engineer. In marketing, Sales and Service: Caitlin McLain – Marketing Strategist, Owen Mitchell – Sales & Service Supervisor, Glenn Busse – Vice President, Sales & Marketing.

About Anchor Audio: Established in 1973, Anchor Audio Anchor Audio manufactures the highest quality portable sound systems in the USA. Products are sold through an authorized dealer network and currently serve over 2,000 school districts, all branches of the military, and houses of worship. Anchor innovations include all-in-one battery-powered PA systems as well as full complement wireless technology. For more information visit: www.anchoraudio.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchor-audio-ceo-alex-jacobs-announces-organizational-changes-and-promotions-301516140.html

SOURCE Anchor Audio

