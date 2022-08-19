U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Anchor Health Properties Named to Inc. 5000's List of the Nation's Fastest Growing Private US Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

·5 min read

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced this week that Anchor Health Properties (Anchor), a national full-service health care real estate development, management, and investment company focused exclusively on medical facilities, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the country's most prestigious ranking of its fastest growing private companies, for the second year in a row. The list represents a unique look at the country's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

Anchor Health Properties Named to Inc. 5000's List For Second Consecutive Year

"Our continued growth is a testament to the steadfast commitment and dedication of our team."

For four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America, with companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia gaining their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Joining Anchor, the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 represent a new cohort of fast-growing private businesses, all of which have demonstrated an ability to succeed amid supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the ongoing impacts related to COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized alongside such an esteemed cohort of companies on this year's Inc. 5000 list," shared Ben Ochs, Chief Executive Officer of Anchor. "People and relationships are at the heart of what we do at Anchor and our continued growth is a testament to the steadfast commitment and dedication of our team in providing innovative, holistic solutions for our clients that respond to today's healthcare challenges. We are especially grateful that our growth as a company has provided us with the opportunity to support the communities in which we work and to provide stability during these tumultuous years. We are thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row and look forward to continuing our pursuit of better healthcare through real estate solutions."

Echoing Mr. Ochs's sentiments, James Schmid, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Managing Partner with Anchor noted, "This is a significant moment for Anchor as we continue to operate under a client-first commitment while investing in top-tier talent and delivering healthcare real estate solutions to ensure growth well into the future. We are so proud of this accomplishment and are elated to join Inc.'s prestigious roster of companies who are positively impacting the nation's economy. This recognition comes at a pivotal time for our dynamic growth as we fully anticipate 2022 to be another banner year for the company. We are excited to see what our team achieves in the coming years."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Anchor Health Properties

Anchor Health Properties is a national, full-service healthcare real estate development, management, and investment firm serving investors and health systems. Leveraging our collective experience and resources, our nimble, and thoughtful team of professionals develop and deliver tailored, client-specific solutions to respond to today's healthcare challenges – thinking outside the "medical office box." With more than $1.5B of completed development projects, nearly 8M square feet under management, and nearly $3B invested in stabilized healthcare facilities, Anchor continues to create a better healthcare experience for patients and a competitive edge for our clients. Anchor maintains multiple offices nationwide and features more than 100 professionals in its ranks. Healthcare today calls not only for new and more efficient ways of delivering healthcare services, but also a different kind of healthcare real estate company.  For more information, please visit: www.anchorhealthproperties.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021 (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Contact: 
Rachael Hall, Anchor Health Properties
rhall@anchorhealthproperties.com; 434-293-8004

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchor-health-properties-named-to-inc-5000s-list-of-the-nations-fastest-growing-private-us-companies-for-the-second-consecutive-year-301609344.html

SOURCE Anchor Health Properties

