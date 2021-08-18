U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Anchor Health Properties Named to Inc. 5000's 2021 List of the Nation's Fastest Growing Private US Companies

·4 min read

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced this week that Anchor Health Properties (Anchor), a national full-service health care real estate development, management, and investment company focused exclusively on medical facilities, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the country's most prestigious ranking of its fastest growing private companies. Not only are the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 exceptionally competitive within their respective markets, but this year's list has also proven to be one filled with particularly resilient and flexible companies given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the average median three year revenue growth rate has soared to 543 percent, and median revenue for this list of companies has reached more than $11 million. Together, those companies have added more than 610,000 jobs to the US economy over the past three years.

Anchor Health Properties Named to Inc. 5000&#39;s 2021 List
Anchor Health Properties Named to Inc. 5000's 2021 List

This year, Anchor joins many other well-known names of independent small businesses who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia. Guided by the Company's purpose statement - Pursuing Better Healthcare through Real Estate Solutions - and defined by its core values, Anchor is dedicated to growing an institutional quality, full-service healthcare real estate platform through a small-business mindset. Committed to an integrated and collaborative approach, Anchor continues to lead the healthcare real estate industry through innovative, holistic solutions while maintaining a unique, fun, and hardworking culture as the Company has grown and scaled since its merger and recapitalization in late 2015.

"We are honored and humbled to be a recipient of such a prestigious national award," shared Ben Ochs, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner with Anchor. "To be recognized in this select group of companies across the country is a testament to our entire team's drive and dedication to pursuing better healthcare through real estate solutions. We are fortunate to have achieved exceptional growth over the past several years, which would not have been possible without the support of our incredible team of professionals and our partners, clients, families and friends. Their support and shared commitment allows Anchor to facilitate the best healthcare real estate experience possible for those providing and receiving healthcare services in our facilities."

Echoing Mr. Ochs's sentiments, James Schmid, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner with Anchor noted, "This recognition is a result of the culmination of our team's nimbleness, dedication, and innovation. Anchor has been able to scale quickly over the past several years because of the top talent we are able to attract and retain, and their relentless desire to achieve excellence across platform business units. I could not be prouder of the collective achievements of my fellow teammates at Anchor. As partners striving towards a collective goal, the team continues to ensure a bright future for the Anchor platform. Ben and I are thrilled and honored to be listed among this incredibly successful group of firms, and to collectively uphold the best in class reputation that our capital partners, tenants, and medical patients in communities across the US rely on."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will take place virtually to the public on October 19 – 20, 2021 and features streaming keynotes and conversations from some of the nation's leading innovators and business.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Anchor Health Properties
Anchor Health Properties is a national, full-service healthcare real estate development, management, leasing, and investment serving investors and health systems. Anchor takes a strategic approach to navigating the extremely competitive healthcare marketplace, considering multiple angles, such as retail drivers, customer experience, branding and efficiency of the project. We develop and manage projects across the United States that respond to the new landscape of employed physicians, team-based care, the need to optimize assets and reduce duplication, and the integration of care and technology. Anchor manages and leases seven million square feet of medical office space, inclusive of numerous projects under construction. Anchor maintains multiple offices nationwide and features more than 80 professionals in its ranks. Over the past five years, Anchor principals have acquired and/or developed more than $3 billion of medical real estate across the country. Healthcare today calls not only for new and more efficient ways of delivering outpatient services, but also a different kind of healthcare development and management company. For more information, please visit: www.anchorhealthproperties.com.

Contact: Rachael Hall, Anchor Health Properties
rhall@anchorhealthproperties.com; 434-293-8004

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchor-health-properties-named-to-inc-5000s-2021-list-of-the-nations-fastest-growing-private-us-companies-301358323.html

SOURCE Anchor Health Properties

