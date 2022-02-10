U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.75
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,660.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.25
    -53.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.80
    -5.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.03
    +0.37 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -0.76 (-3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7460
    +0.2210 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,396.36
    +965.28 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.89
    +32.18 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,642.87
    -0.55 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Ancient Chinese coastal city Linhai embraces new tourism boom with cultural cards

·4 min read

LINHAI, China, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The snack Maiyouzhi roll is indispensable for getting together in the Chinese New Year. It is the cultural memory of people living in the capital city of Taizhou," Jin Yingchun, the representative inheritor of the local traditional snacks the ancient coastal city of Linhai in east China's Zhejiang Province, introduced the story behind this traditional snack to audiences behind several mobile phones while spreading a dough on the eve of the Spring Festival at Wang's former residence.

Blossoming plum at the south Great Wall of Taizhou ancient city
Blossoming plum at the south Great Wall of Taizhou ancient city
Two locals are chatting with each other in Ziyang Street.
Two locals are chatting with each other in Ziyang Street.

Linhai is known as China's famous historical and cultural city, China's excellent tourism city, China's livable city, the first batch of Yangtze River Delta high-speed rail tourism city. According to the Publicity Department of Linhai City, in recent years, Linhai, a coastal city in southeast China, has been dedicated to the protection of the ancient city and won many recognitions. Today, the ancient city with a history of over 1,000 years is beaming with vitality by riding the wave of integrated development of culture and tourism.

Linhai was the capital city of Taizhou while Ziyang Street is the top ancient street in Linhai. Ziyang Street, which runs through the ancient city, was built in the Three Kingdoms period and has a history of about 1,700 years. It is a well-preserved historical street in China and the epitome of the ancient coastal city. Traditional handicrafts such as paper-cutting and bamboo weaving could be found in the street. When night falls, street lights light up, and tourists can be seen walking between the walls, beside snack bars and bookstores. While loaded with historical elements, it is also rich in fresh modern commercial activities. Ziyang Street is thus also known as one of the few "living" old streets in China.

Ziyang Street is just one of the representative signatures for developing regional tourism in Linhai. In recent years, tourist destinations are blossoming in many places in Linhai. Not only the brand effect of Taizhou capital city cultural tourism zone is prominent, but also the upgrading of scenic spots such as Kuocangshan Park, Yongquan Sweetness Town, Youxi Sports Town, Hetou Yangyanshan Tea Cultural Park and Baishuiyang Anji Mountain Paragliding Base are constantly contributing to the development of Linhai's regional tourism.

At the same time, Linhai also deepens the building of the brand of "intangible cultural heritage + tourism" and introduces outstanding intangible cultural heritage projects into scenic spots. Up to now, Linhai has restored more than 10 hundred-year-old shops and more than 60 traditional shops, and successively built 15 private museums and 12 intangible cultural heritage theme exhibition halls. Performances such as Huangsha Lion, Linhai folk songs and Qi Jiajun army patrol tour are staged from time to time, so that the promotion of intangible cultural heritage will add vitality to the cultural tourism of Linhai and make China's fine traditional culture visible, audible, accessible and palpable.

In addition to the beautiful scenery, visitors can also enjoy a string of delicacies in Linhai. There are as many as 141 kinds of snacks in Linhai such as egg white sheep tail, Maiyouzhi roll and Maixia noodles. Among the top 100 Chinese counties and cities with unique delicacies for 2021, Linhai ranked eighth in China and first in Zhejiang Province, making the city a desirable destination for foodies.

Egg white sheep tail, as a famous dish with a history of more than 1,400 years and once served at state banquets, is undoubtedly the most popular dish in Linhai cuisine. Egg white is wrapped with bean paste inside, which is soft and sweet; Maiyouzhi roll is a kind of food similar to spring rolls. There are as many as 20 kinds of side dishes to choose to fill in the Maiyouzhi roll, each of which vividly interprets the innate love and imagination of Linhai people for food. The soft, glutinous and delicious bean noodles with clear and delicious soup are distinct in Linhai cuisine. With a handful of pickled mustard and a handful of scallion shreds, it is an unforgettable street food for many Linhai people.

Wang Rongjie, director of Linhai Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism and Sports, said that this year Linhai organized a series of targeted and interesting cultural activities to meet the cultural needs of the people celebrating the Spring Festival in Linhai, especially children and the elderly, and 80 percent of the activities were held online so that everyone can ease their homesickness and get an extraordinary digital festival experience.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=414893

Caption: Blossoming plum at the south Great Wall of Taizhou ancient city

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=414899

Caption: Two locals are chatting with each other in Ziyang Street.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ancient-chinese-coastal-city-linhai-embraces-new-tourism-boom-with-cultural-cards-301479580.html

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Linhai City

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Stocks Rose Today

    What happened Cruise stocks floated higher on the back of a positive outlook from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) Tuesday. Norwegian noted that "net booking volumes have continued to improve sequentially" as the omicron wave of COVID-19 begins to subside.

  • Here are the COVID travel rules for international trips

    Roughly half of millennials and Gen Z are likely to travel internationally or already have an international trip booked.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • TUI UK travel bookings rise as millions secure summer flights

    The end of travel measures for vaccinated people in the UK prompted an uptick in booking activity, with with summer holiday reservation rising 19% compared to the same period in 2019.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • 5 Tips for Traveling in El Salvador Spending Only Bitcoin

    Even though President Bukele has made the cryptocurrency legal tender, it isn't super-easy for visitors to get by on bitcoin alone. But with a few tricks it's possible, and fun.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

    Beijing's famous landmarks are, for the most part, outside the Olympic bubble, including the Great Wall, the ultimate symbol of Chinese history and strength. The group climbed the ancient steps of the Juyong Pass, just outside Beijing, a small taste of China outside the bubble that was made possible by closing off a portion during their visit, in keeping with the strict COVID-19 protocols imposed by the government. For those lucky enough to get on the bus for Wednesday's tour, the rough-hewn stone and dramatic vistas offered a stark contrast to the sterilized, modernized version of China on display inside the Olympic loop, where robots do everything from dunking fries in oil to scuttling around, collecting trash.

  • The Best (and Only) Airline ETF for Q2 2022

    An airline exchange-traded fund (ETF) can provide diversified exposure to the air travel industry, including aircraft manufacturers, airline operators, airports, and terminal services. The U.S. airline industry includes major carriers such as American Airlines Group Inc.

  • Travel Is Rebounding—Except in These Areas

    Trivago Chief Financial Officer Matthias Tillmann sees less search interest in cities, international travel -- particularly Asia -- and business travel.

  • Here’s how to plan a ‘roving retirement’ in Europe — plus a sample itinerary

    Living overseas part-time is becoming increasingly popular, especially for those keen to sample the ‘roving retirement’ lifestyle.

  • Ohio Mayor Says Ice Fishing Leads To Prostitution

    Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert cited "data points."

  • Ohio Police Warn of Dangers of Speeding After Crash Caught on Camera

    The Newburgh Heights Police Department in Ohio has released video showing a two-car crash as an “example of the dangers of speeding” after an interstate was shut down on February 4.According to Cleveland 19, there were no injuries in the crash, but police, fire, and ambulance personnel responded to the scene.As a result, the I-77 was closed during rush hour. Credit: Newburgh Heights Police Department via Storyful

  • Norwegian Changes Its Covid Rules, Could Royal Caribbean and Carnival Follow?

    Aside from masking and mandatory vaccinations, the cruise ship industry is largely back on track — in January 2022, 242 cruise ships from 68 brands set to sea all around the world. The problem is that many would-be cruise line passengers don't consider wearing a mask while onboard a small thing. When North American cruises returned most required that passengers prove they were at least two weeks past their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • Ryanair CEO O’Leary Sees ‘Dramatic’ Jump in Ticket Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Inflation Data Risk Pushing Fed Closer to a Super-Sized HikeRyanair Holdings Plc has seen a “dramatic recovery” in bookings over the past two weeks as the easing of pandemic travel curbs across

  • New York hipster couple charged in billion-dollar bitcoin heist were ‘serial entrepreneurs’ who used startups to launder money, prosecutors say

    Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan allegedly started with millions in stolen money, but were faced with laundering billions as bitcoin shot through the roof.

  • Twin shot restaurant worker in face because food took too long, Wisconsin police say

    The 20-year-old sisters have been charged with attempted homicide.

  • How the Feds Tracked Down $3.6 Billion in Stolen Bitcoin

    The U.S. government said a couple acted to break up crypto transactions to make them harder to track.

  • American Is Making This Major Change to Flights, Starting Feb. 16

    Air travel has been evolving for decades. Some of these changes, like less legroom on planes, have been made to the detriment of passengers—while other developments, such as more direct flights, have been quite beneficial. Over the last two years, airlines have been forced to make major adjustments as a direct result of the COVID pandemic. All U.S. carriers currently require masks to be worn onboard by law, but various airlines have also shifted service amid the spread of the virus. And those ru

  • Cruise ships keep coming to Key West — but the U.S. Navy says one crossed the line

    This was more than a monster truck trying to squeeze into a compact parking space.

  • Indiana transgender athlete ban draws increasing pushback

    A Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity drew hours of testimony at the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday as lawmakers considered whether to move the legislation forward. Legislators in the Senate education committee weighed the ban after the House advanced the bill last month, largely along party lines. Connie Thompson, a 22-year-old transgender woman from Martinsville, Indiana, called the bill “unfair” and said it “ruins the whole spirit of sport.”