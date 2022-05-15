U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,031.25
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,203.00
    +83.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,437.00
    +54.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.30
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    +0.81 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.18 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4580
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,116.87
    +1,011.24 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.95 (+2.64%)
     

Ancient Nutrition Announces Greatest Mission Yet: To Save the World with Superfoods

·2 min read

The #1 Powder Supplement Brand Debuts First Brand Anthem "Believe"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We only have 60 years of farmable land left if we sustain our current levels of farming, according to Senior UN Officials. Today, it's well-known that conventional farming practices harm our soil, reduce ecological diversity with the excessive use of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and inhumane livestock practices, all which increase CO2 emissions. Leading dietary supplement brand, Ancient Nutrition has decided to become part of the solution by creating a pioneering effort in the area of regenerative agriculture.

Today, Ancient Nutrition is on a mission to save the world with superfoods – and they're sharing that mission with the debut of their first ever brand anthem, titled "Believe". Developed in partnership with renowned global production studio The Mill and director Bowe King, the anthem showcases the brand's unwavering belief that proper nutrition through regenerative organic superfoods will go a long way towards our shared goals of healing the planet, feeding the world and transforming the health of every individual.

"Believe" highlights Ancient Nutrition's core truth: that our health is interconnected with the health of the planet. How ingredients are grown and produced have an immeasurable effect on their quality, which ultimately impacts your health – and in turn the impact you'll have on your community and the world. And while solutions to reversing traditional practices are invariably complex, empowering people to believe that the choices we make and actions we take, can have the ability to propel us forward. Simply put, "Believe" is the brand's rallying cry and commitment to regenerative farming practices that promote soil health, sequester carbon from the atmosphere, and undo the damage caused by conventional agriculture.

Coinciding with the anthem release, Ancient Nutrition has announced that 1% of all revenue will be dedicated to the RANCH Project - the brand's commitment to Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition & Climate Health.

"With every purchase of an Ancient Nutrition product, consumers become part of our mission to transform the health of the planet, as we work towards our goal of planting 10 million superfood trees over the next 10 years on our regenerative organic farms in Tennessee and Missouri," said Ancient Nutrition founder and CEO Jordan Rubin.

The anthem will be seen across streaming platforms and will appear on Discovery Channel, Paramount, Bravo, and HGTV, among others. Dedicated PR and social programming will complement the message, bringing "Believe" to life across multiple channels.

Ancient Nutrition offers over 150 unique products, including the #1 Supplement in the Natural Channel, in categories such as collagen, bone broth protein, multivitamins, supergreens, probiotics, herbals and mushrooms. For more information and to shop online, visit ancientnutrition.com.

Ancient Nutrition Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ancient Nutrition)
Ancient Nutrition Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ancient Nutrition)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ancient-nutrition-announces-greatest-mission-yet-to-save-the-world-with-superfoods-301547554.html

SOURCE Ancient Nutrition

Recommended Stories

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • The #1 Worst Milk That Makes Your Brain Age Faster, Says New Study

    Plenty of people make sure to drink milk on a regular basis thinking that it will help to keep their bones stronger. However, it turns out that one kind of milk might instead be making your brain age faster, according to a new study.In the research that was recently published in the Molecular Nutrition&Food Research journal, 4,668 participants who were all between the ages of 55 and 75 years old first provided information about their existing diet while also going through neuropsychological test

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • The U.S. is in a fifth COVID wave, and for many, immunity is waning. Why aren’t second booster vaccines available to all Americans?

    Part of the answer: ‘Your mileage may vary’ in the face of an ever-mutating, immune-evading virus

  • America is running out of baby formula because 3 companies control the market and babies aren’t that profitable

    “There's plenty of blame to go around here,” says one expert.

  • Red moon: How to watch the total lunar eclipse tonight

    Eclipse will begin on Sunday evening

  • What people consider 'wellness' is changing, MindBody CEO explains

    The fitness industry is recovering from the shock of COVID-19, and gyms are finding that some pandemic-era trends are subsiding while others are sticking around.

  • Shaming Britney Spears For Posting Nude Photos Is Ableist

    Image Source: Getty/Steve Granitz/WireImage Earlier this week, Britney Spears posted three nude photos on Instagram. In each image, she uses her hands to partially cover her chest and heart emojis between her legs, adding captions like "Don't underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick" and "Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me."

  • The #1 Best Drink to Keep Your Bones from Aging, Says Dietitian

    It's more than likely your mom repeatedly told you to drink a glass of milk to build strong bones while you were growing up. While sometimes you can take the things mom says with a grain of salt, in this case, she's spot on. When it comes to keeping your bones strong and healthy, it's important to take in plenty of calcium, and one of the simplest ways to get more calcium into your diet is by drinking milk."Dairy foods (milk, cheese, and yogurt) are the best sources of calcium in the American di

  • Insurance company denies man’s life-saving surgery for 7th time

    Jonathan Douglas, 49, used to walk seven miles a day as recently as a year and a half ago. Now, he has trouble just getting out to the mailbox of his Henry County home.

  • The Real Reason We're Experiencing a Horrifying Baby Formula Shortage

    We spoke with pediatricians and registered dietitians about what's really behind the baby formula shortage, who long it will last and what parents can do.

  • Where to watch the Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse tonight

    Here's what time the lunar eclipse starts, the best time to see the blood moon, where to stream it online, and more.

  • Doing This One Simple Thing Will Motivate You to Eat More Fruits and Veggies, Says Study

    There's nothing better than a sweet red watermelon on a hot summer day, or a steamy bowl of pumpkin bisque to keep you warm during the winter months. Fruits and vegetables are abundant and meant to be enjoyed, and incorporating them into your diet is an essential part of adding nutrients to your body.Sometimes it may seem difficult to try and get the correct dietary intake of fruits and vegetables, especially if it's not normally on your plate. There's always a way to add them to your meals with

  • Health Habits So Unhealthy They'll Destroy Your Life

    Prevention is better than cure when it comes to health—but many people have no idea their everyday habits are causing harm. "In the US we tend to spend outlandishly on developing fancy drugs and other treatments for diseases, rather than on trying to prevent them. This is a big problem," says Monique Tello, MD, MPH. Here are five habits so unhealthy they could endanger your life. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 T

  • Don’t like abortions? Don’t get one

    The God I worship is always on the side of the oppressed and always calling on us to trust the testimony of women and the oppressed.

  • CBD may cause false-positive drug tests, Arizona's largest health system warns

    CBD doesn't technically contain marijuana's psychoactive ingredient, but ingesting it could still result in a failed drug test.

  • Sneaky lions in Zambia are moving across areas thought uninhabitable for them

    Where has this Zambian lion been? Paula White, CC BY-NDZambia, a country in southeast Africa, has approximately 1,200 lions, one of the largest lion populations on the continent. More than 40% of the U-shaped country is protected land, with over 120,000 square miles of national parks, sanctuaries and game management areas for lions to roam. Zambia’s lion populations benefit from lots of protected lands. Curry et al., PLOS ONE 2019, CC BY-ND Zambian lions are split into two subpopulations, with o

  • SpaceX launches Starlink from Florida less than a day after California mission

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soared into clear skies above Cape Canaveral on Saturday, completing a coast-to-coast flurry of launches a day apart.

  • U.S. abortion rights advocates fuming over Biden, Democratic response to looming threat

    Frustration with President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party over their perceived lack of leadership on abortion rights is likely to add fuel to months of planned protests nationwide, activists said. An unprecedented Supreme Court leak two weeks ago showed the conservative majority of justices may soon reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 that established abortion rights. Since the Supreme Court leak, the Biden administration and Democrats have not put forward a meaningful plan for dealing with such a decision, critics said.

  • New medical marijuana cards surge following mass screenings in Sioux Falls, Rapid City

    Cannabis-reform advocates say the rate at which South Dakotans are qualifying for the medical program is lagging behind expectation.