Ancom Nylex Berhad's (KLSE:ANCOMNY) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 15x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Ancom Nylex Berhad's (KLSE:ANCOMNY) P/E ratio of 14.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Ancom Nylex Berhad as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to revert back to market averages soon, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Ancom Nylex Berhad?

Ancom Nylex Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 17%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 18% per year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Ancom Nylex Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Ancom Nylex Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ancom Nylex Berhad that you should be aware of.

