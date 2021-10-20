U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.41
    +15.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,617.64
    +160.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,117.81
    -11.28 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.97
    +14.05 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    +0.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +16.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.56 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1659
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0060 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2190
    -0.1410 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,625.40
    +3,273.78 (+5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,551.93
    +71.13 (+4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Ancora Corporate Training to Manage CDL Training Program at Northern Virginia Community College

·3 min read

ANNANDALE, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its work with the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), Ancora Corporate Training (Ancora) will manage the Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), the largest public institution in Virginia and one of the largest community colleges in the nation.

Ancora Corporate Training will manage the Commercial Driver&#39;s License (CDL) program at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), the largest public institution in Virginia and one of the largest community colleges in the nation.
Ancora Corporate Training will manage the Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), the largest public institution in Virginia and one of the largest community colleges in the nation.

VCCS selected Ancora during a competitive bidding process designed to identify the most qualified vendors to provide CDL training for its member schools. Citing Ancora's ability to meet its stated requirements, program standards, and expectations, VCCS awarded a contract to Ancora in early 2021.

Recognizing a significant need for both truck and bus drivers in the metropolitan D.C. area, NOVA will offer both CDL-A (commercial trailer trucks) and CDL-B (passenger buses) licensing classes to its students. NOVA's 160-hour CDL classes will have course offerings monthly in both weekday and weekend formats to meet the needs of the region. This ensures that students can be on the path to a well-paying career in a little as four weeks.

There is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, which is having a significant impact on supply chains everywhere as companies scramble to maintain their driver workforce. According to Indeed.com, an estimated 3,000 full-time, entry-level jobs are available in the Commonwealth alone, and the average starting salary for a Virginia CDL driver is above $63,000.

Based in Arlington, Texas, Ancora Corporate Training is quickly becoming a notable player in the corporate training marketplace. Since January 2019, Ancora has partnered with community colleges, government agencies, and Fortune 100 corporations to provide training to thousands of individuals.

For more information about Ancora Corporate Training, please contact Natalie Williams, Vice President of Client Operations. For more information about the CDL training course at NOVA, please contact NOVA Workforce by email NOVAWorkforceAnswers@nvcc.edu or visit the College's website, https://www.nvcc.edu/workforce. For Ancora media inquiries, please contact Ms. Williams. For NOVA media inquiries, please contact Hoang Nguyen, public information officer at NOVA.

ABOUT NORTHERN VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northern Virginia Community College is the largest institution of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of America's largest community colleges. NOVA enrolls more than 75,000 students at its six campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield and Woodbridge, and through NOVA Online.

www.nvcc.edu

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education, a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education owned brands specialize in allied health, trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

www.ancoracorporatetraining.com

Ancora Corporate Training (PRNewsfoto/Ancora Corporate Training)
Ancora Corporate Training (PRNewsfoto/Ancora Corporate Training)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ancora-corporate-training-to-manage-cdl-training-program-at-northern-virginia-community-college-301404980.html

SOURCE Ancora Corporate Training

Recommended Stories

  • Why fewer students are enrolling in college

    Aarthi Swaminathan&nbsp;joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the dwindling numbers of students enrolling in college and the factors contributing to this low enrollment level.

  • Tesla’s Musk Might Have a Problem With NHTSA Safety Hire

    President Biden intends to appoint Mary 'Missy' Cummings as a safety advisor to the NHTSA. That appointment caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Why Accenture is giving VR headsets to thousands of new hires

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share how her company is adjusting to the 'new normal' in the workplace.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Exxon Debates Abandoning Some of Its Biggest Oil and Gas Projects

    Members of the company’s remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape.

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Eldorado Gold Breaks New Ground by Cultivating Insightful Leaders

    As part of our commitment to building safe, inclusive and innovative operations, Eldorado Gold coined our “Valuable Leadership” model last year. It creates clarity on the behaviours we wish to see ...

  • Novavax Stock Sinks on Report of Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report says Novavax has failed to produce a vaccine with the purity levels demanded by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.

  • 529 Savings Plan vs. Roth IRA for College

    529 plans are for education and Roth IRAs are for retirement. But you can use either—or both—of these tax-advantaged plans to boost college savings.

  • Activision Blizzard fired 20 employees following harassment claims

    The actions are based on an increase in number of reports ranging from years ago to the present, Activision said in a letter to employees. The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises added it would expand its ethics and compliance team in order to create a "more accountable workplace and culture".

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.